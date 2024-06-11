Pioneering new way to fund historic churches saves two Northern churches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With increasing numbers of churches facing closure, a heritage hero has helped raise £1 million to pay for urgent repairs at 18 historic churches across the UK. Is this a new way that churches across the UK could be funded to stop them falling into disrepair?

The 18 ‘Last Chance Churches’ all had one thing in common: they were in desperate need of funding to keep their buildings open and serving local people.

The £1 million was made possible thanks to a £500,000 donation from a private donor to the National Churches Trust, the UK’s leading independent charity helping churches, chapels and meeting houses remain open and in use.

This incredible gift led to an outpouring of wider support – with more than a thousand ordinary people, businesses and trusts matching this donation and raising more than £1 million for struggling churches.

Outside All Saints Church in Antrim, which has received vital funding from the National Churches Trust

Leaking and storm damaged roofs can now be repaired, towers saved from crumbling, precious stained-glass windows preserved and modern facilities, such as accessible toilets, can be added to ensure the churches are able to continue to serve local people.

“Churches are the beating hearts of communities," saidClaire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust - the UK's leading charity that's helping churches stay in good repair.

"It is estimated they provide £55 billion a year in social good. If a church is not weatherproof and watertight, there is only so much they can do. Making vital repairs to these 18 iconic churches means that they will be able to stay open and in use for the benefit of local people. Food banks, warm spaces, community cafes and other vital services that are a lifeline for the community will now be kept open.

“All of these churches have communities that depend on them and were desperate to stay open. One of the churches we’ve helped – the oldest Catholic Church in the Valleys – has had to close 25 per cent of its church and can no longer run a warm space due to the failing roof. This money is making a tangible difference to local communities right across the UK. Every church that is kept open keeps a community alive.

The team at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane, County Tyrone.

“This campaign provides proof that the public think that the UK’s historic churches, the services they provide, and their heritage are worth investing in.”

All Saints Church in Antrim – one of the oldest churches in Northern Ireland – receives a £34,985 grant. This will mean the church is able to make urgent repairs to the south elevation of the tower, which will make the church safe again. More about the amazing project at All Saints church here.

“The reaction of our parishioners on St Patrick’s Day on learning of National Churches Trust most generous grant was overwhelming," says The Venerable Dr Stephen McBride, Vicar of Antrim Parish.

“All Saints’ Parish church is not just the spiritual home to our parishioners; it is the town’s unofficial cathedral and has been the venue for our townspeople to gather together for important landmark occasions. To secure the future of this precious building is something close to the hearts not only of our parishioners but of all Antrim’s residents where our spire is one of the town’s focal architectural landmarks.”

Church of the Immaculate Conception in Strabane, County Tyrone, has managed to significantly boost local tourism by building a museum in their Victorian church. A £34,985 grant will mean the church is able to repair a priceless stained glass window and the surrounding structure – saving this important local heritage for years to come. More about the brilliant project at Church of the Immaculate Conception Strabane.

"We are all thrilled and immensely grateful to be one of the recipients of this special funding appeal," shares Lorraine Gallen, Project Manager at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Strabane.

"On behalf Father Boland P.P., the Church Heritage Restoration Team, and indeed the entire community, I would like to thank The National Churches Trust for this substantial £34,985 grant. The difference that this funding will make is immense.

“Our Church has been standing tall and proud and has been at the heart of our community since 1895. It has weathered many storms throughout the generations. Over the past seven years we have been meticulously restoring the damage that has occurred over time. Having completed the conservation and restoration of the Church roof, gutters, and drainage, and created a remarkable Museum space, we more recently turned our attention to our priceless Mayers of Munich Stained Glass windows, and the worn and damaged sandstone blocks that surround them.

“Thanks to this funding our Stonemasons will now be able to carry out the critical works required to ensure that the restored stained glass windows will be re-housed into a sound solid sandstone bed, saving and securing them for the benefit and enjoyment of the congregation, visitors, and for future generations to come.”

The UK has some of the most historic and beautiful churches, chapels and meeting houses to be found anywhere in the world. But more will close, ripping away vital community services, and destroying local heritage, if urgent action is not taken to fund repairs:

In England, there are now 900 places of worship on Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register – with 53 more added in 2023.

In Wales, 25 per cent of historic churches and chapels have closed in the last decade.

The Church of Scotland is actively planning to close as many as 40 per cent of its churches.

Private philanthropy has an increasingly important role to play in helping to keep historic churches open and in good repair. Thanks to the generosity and imagination of a dedicated supporter of church heritage, we are delighted to pioneer how this can be successfully done through our match-funded ‘Last Chance Churches’ appeal.

There is an opportunity to generate more private donations through tax relief or other financial incentives. In France, President Macron recently launched a plan to provide €200 million for repairs to historic churches over four years, with new tax incentives that effectively quadruple the value of private giving.

In the UK, ways to increase private giving to church buildings could include a state matched funding scheme, with the value of donations doubled," explains Sir Philip Rutnam, Chair of the National Churches Trust.

“The UK’s churches include nearly half our most important historic buildings. At present the burden of caring for this heritage falls almost entirely on local people - the same people who run an astonishing array of community services.

"This is not sustainable, and it is clear that the future of thousands of buildings will be at risk unless we move quickly to a new approach. Our campaign has shown the potential for match funding and philanthropy to play their part in responding to the growing crisis.