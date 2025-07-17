Portadown Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Saturday Mic Live’ in Town Centre

Portadown Town Centre will feature centre stage as the town comes to life with a new music exposé. The Portadown Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Portadown Music Centre and with the support of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, is proud to announce the launch of “Saturday Mic Live,” an event designed to spotlight emerging talent, boost local commerce, and invigorate the heart of Portadown.

Set to launch on Saturday 26th July “Saturday Mic Live” will provide a visible and vibrant platform for upcoming musicians, performers, and artists from across the Borough. This initiative aims to draw increased footfall to Portadown, creating a lively atmosphere that encourages residents and visitors alike to explore the town’s unique offerings.

“We are excited to launch ‘Saturday Mic Live‘ as a means to support both our local artists and our business community,” said Lynn Kerr Chair of the Events Committee of Portadown Chamber of Commerce.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the rich talent within our community while also driving economic activity in our town. We encourage all attendees to take advantage of the day by shopping local and supporting our esteemed hospitality sector.”

L-R James Parks Portadown Music Centre, Lynn Kerr Portadown Chamber of Commerce Events Commitee Chair & Shane McGirr Headline act

Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough said;

“I commend the Portadown Chamber of Commerce for their innovative ‘Saturday Mic Live‘ initiative, which promises to invigorate our town and showcase the wealth of talent within our community.

“Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is delighted to support this event, particularly as it aligns perfectly with the launch of our Shop ABC Gift Card.

This card offers a fantastic local option for gifts, rewards, and incentives, and I encourage everyone to explore how they can use it to benefit our Borough, whether it’s organisations rewarding staff, charities supporting service users, or individuals buying gifts for special occasions.

Together, ‘Saturday Mic Live’ Shop ABC Gift Card will provide a significant boost to our local economy and community spirit.”

The event which starts at 11am on Portadown Town Centre Plaza promises to be filled with diverse performances, creating a dynamic and engaging experience for all ages. The event will conclude at 4pm however attendees are encouraged to explore Portadown’s shops, restaurants, and cafes, contributing to the town’s economic vitality and supporting local businesses.

The July event is one of two dates planned to bring the community together. The second event is scheduled for Saturday 23rd August, a date that promises to be even more vibrant as it coincides with the Portadown Artisan Market.

This bustling market will be held in the Magowan Buildings Car Park, creating a dynamic atmosphere where local artisans and performers can showcase their talents side by side. The combination of live performances and artisanal goods offers a unique draw for both residents and visitors, making it a day not to be missed.

Speaking of the emerging talent from across the Borough, James Parks of Portadown Music Centre added,

“Headlining the event is Armagh-based talent Shane McGirr, an acclaimed artist whose powerful vocals and range coupled with his engaging stage presence make him a must-see act.

“The lineup will also feature Highway 56, a dynamic 2-piece rock ‘n’ roll act known for their energetic performances, and David Walker, an acoustic guitar virtuoso whose soulful melodies captivate audiences.

“Adding a touch of smooth sophistication, Gerard Hughes will bring his saxophone to the stage, while the Ukulele Rockstars promise a fun, upbeat set that’s sure to get everyone moving”.

The event will be further enhanced with walk-about characters as well as a music trail. Bring your mobile phone and follow the clues to discover hidden musical instruments scattered throughout the town centre.

Participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes, with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards up for grabs for those who complete the trail and answer the questions correctly. Terms & Conditions apply.