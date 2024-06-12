Poundland introduces Northern Ireland’s best value meal deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poundland, the home of amazing value today introduced brand new sandwiches, salads and snacks to its unbeatable £3 meal deal.

While Poundland may not be the first-place office workers consider for their lunch date, the new range raises the bar as Poundland introduces new options from high quality companies that already supply multiple retailers including M&S.

A meal deal in certain M&S travel hub stores costs £6.00 while in Tesco, their meal deal, priced at £3.40 is dependent on being a Clubcard member.

Priced at an incredible £3, Poundland’s head of Chilled and Frozen Kyle Storey said the meal deal is designed to satisfy lunch time cravings without breaking the bank, or the need to produce your loyalty card.

Poundland meal deal blue plaque

"Our mission here at Poundland has always been to provide our customers with the best possible value, without compromising on taste or quality," said Kyle.

"With our new meal deal, we're not only offering an unbeatable price, but also ensuring that everyone can access a delicious and satisfying meal without the need for a plastic loyalty card."

The "Grab A Bite" meal deal includes a mouthwatering selection of items such as sandwiches, snacks, and drinks.

The extensive range includes the Grab A Bite Chicken Tikka wrap, Grab A Bite Cheese & Pickle sandwich, Sushi pack 128g and a Prawn Pasta Salad from the mains, Ginsters Slice 136g, Pringles 70g, Snickers Bar and Doritos Chilli Heatwave crisps 40g from the sides and Lucozade Alert 400ml, Red Bull 250ml, Coca Cola bottle 500ml and San Pellegrino lemon 330ml – plus 100s of other choices.

The ranges have been developed in partnership with Greencore and On A Roll – a fresh sandwich supplier from the North East of England.

To celebrate the launch, Poundland will be putting up Blue Plaques outside 20 of its best-performing lunchtime stores, proudly promoting the fact that it offers the UK’s cheapest meal deal.