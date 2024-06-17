Power NI is tech savvy with new laptop initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider has launched a new sustainable technology project with an IT company that repurposes preloved laptops for the benefit of local charities and communities.

In partnership with Capita, the Power NI scheme has already resulted in a donation of refurbished laptops to Age NI – the leading charity for older people living in the province – and Christians Against Poverty, which specialises in debt counselling for those experiencing financial difficulties.

Advice NI – a charity that provides free and confidential advice on benefits, money, debt, and cost of living across Northern Ireland – and Saintfield High School in County Down have also benefited.

Having been given a clean bill of health, the laptops will find new homes either within the charities themselves or make their way into the hands of those in the community who need them the most.

Age NI is one of a number of local charities that has received preloved laptops from Power NI

Commenting on the project, Gwyneth Compston – Power NI’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager – said: “At Power NI, we are not just about providing energy, we are about powering communities.

“This initiative embodies our commitment to sustainability and supporting the incredible work of local charities. It is heartwarming to see how technology can make a real difference in people’s lives.

“We are always looking for new ways to be more sustainable and to support our valued charity partners with the great work that they do.

“It is great to have Capita on board to help us with this new initiative because without their support we would be unable to get our preloved laptops to the people that can really benefit from them.”

Power NI is committed to expanding this initiative to reach more beneficiaries and make an even greater impact in the community as it leads the way towards a brighter and more sustainable future.