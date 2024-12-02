Primary Care services at risk of collapse without government intervention, say Family Practitioners in Northern Ireland

Community Pharmacists, General Practitioners, Dentists and Optometrists must be protected from the UK Government National Insurance Contribution increases to continue delivering primary care services in the communities they serve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is according to four bodies representing Family Practitioner Services in Northern Ireland.

In a joint letter to the Health Minister, NHS medical, pharmacy, dental and optometry providers have called on the Northern Ireland Executive to make the case to the UK Government for the protection of these vital services from increases in National Insurance Contributions, which risk the collapse of primary care in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of these providers, commissioned to deliver NHS primary care services in Northern Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health, operate as small businesses and are subject to this UK Government policy change.

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland

In a joint statement from the four bodies, Community Pharmacy NI, the British Medical Association (NI), British Dental Association and Optometry NI said: “Medical, pharmacy, dental and optometry providers are the front door to the health service for families across Northern Ireland and vital for the transformation of care.

“Yet these services are under extreme financial pressure, resulting in the closure of general practices and community pharmacies, the most rapid shrinkage of NHS Dentistry anywhere in the UK and reduced access to NHS optometry.

"Without adequate protection from UK Government policy changes, the precarious position of Family Practitioner Services in Northern Ireland will deteriorate further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad