Profast Group acquisition sparks new era of growth

Profast Group – a leading supplier of fasteners, fixings, window and door hardware to the construction and manufacturing industries in Ireland and the UK – has been successfully acquired by three dedicated colleagues.

Led by Stephen Clarke, alongside Craig Milne and Jonathan Aiken, the team has taken ownership of Profast Group for an undisclosed sum, with Belfast-based business advisory firm BDO Northern Ireland serving as the lead advisor during the acquisition.

This strategic acquisition, which includes Profast Ltd in Ireland, Profast (NI) Ltd, and Fortus Hardware Ltd, sets a robust foundation for future growth and expansion.

The new leadership team is committed to increasing Profast Group’s footprint across the Island of Ireland and the UK market, leveraging their extensive experience from large-scale public and private sector projects such as Belfast’s new iconic Transport Hub and the Belfast Grand Central Hotel.

Currently employing more than 55 full-time staff members, Profast Group has also contributed significantly to high-profile developments, including Windsor Park in Belfast, Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Titanic Museum, Belfast Film Studios, H&W, new educational institutions, residential projects and in recent years global data centres and renewable energy initiatives.

As part of the successful Management Buyout, Stephen Clarke has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Craig Milne as Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Aiken as Chief Commercial Officer.

The company has been acquired from Brendan Flynn, who has driven its growth since 1995 with the support of his wife Helen and Managing Director Philip Gregg.

Reflecting on this transition, Mr Clarke said: “The business remains in very capable hands. I am honoured to assume the role of CEO and lead Profast Group into its next phase of growth.

“No one understands the business and its potential better than Jonny, Craig, and I, and most importantly our amazing team. I am incredibly excited about the future, and I am very proud of our entire team. The Profast Group has come an incredibly long way since it was established almost 50 years ago.

“Mr Flynn, alongside Mr Gregg, has done a steadfast job of building it into a successful and profitable company, and we look forward to carrying this momentum forward.

“These strong foundations will help us improve our operations in Ireland and become a more influential player across the Island of Ireland and into the UK.”

Mr Clarke also expressed gratitude to those who ensured the smooth execution of the deal, including BDO Northern Ireland and Belfast law firm Elliott Duffy Garrett.