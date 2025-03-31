Radius Housing completes new homes on Bloomfield Avenue.
The 16 2-bedroom apartments, which includes a wheelchair accessible apartment, will play an important role in addressing housing need in the area, as well as stimulating urban regeneration in the area.
Radius Housing is a leading social housing provider, managing more than 13,000 homes across Northern Ireland and providing care and support to thousands more.
These new homes, which have been supported by the Department for Communities with a £1.3million investment from Radius Housing, has delivered modern, energy-efficient apartments designed to meet the highest standards of sustainability. Construction of the new homes started in early 2023 and was led by Lacuna Developments & EHA Group.
Our new tenants were presented the keys to their new homes by Adam Brennan (Development Officer) and Adrian Donnelly (Clerk of Works) who overseen the delivery of the development for Radius Housing.
Anita Conway, Director of Development noted: “We are delighted that the new tenants of these wonderful apartments on Bloomfield Avenue are moving into their new homes today. We are committed to providing high-quality, energy-efficient homes that support sustainable living. The completion of this project is a testament to the hard work of our team and partners, and we look forward to seeing these homes become part of a thriving community.
“The transformation of unused sites such as this are transformed into much-needed social housing and is a key part of our strategy to improve urban sustainability and regeneration. This new development in Bloomfield Avenue will not only address housing needs, but also contribute to the long-term vitality of the local community.”