REACH Volunteers thank the O’Neill and Hamill Family

On Tuesday at the REACH Hub at the Kelly Hall in Portrush, the guests and volunteers hosted some very special visitors.

Susanna O’Neill, her sister Lauren Quigley and their parents Mr and Mrs Hamill called in to present a cheque for £1,000 as a result of the Walk into Light event in memory of young Mac O’Neill who tragically died four years ago.

The Walk in memory of Mac is now in its fourth year and is growing in popularity year on year. Unfortunately, this year, the date had to be moved thanks to Storm Éowyn, but there was a great turnout, nonetheless.

The walk starts and ends every year at Kelly’s at 7am in the dark, follows the beach along the East Strand around the Arcadia, along the West Strand and back to Kelly’s after dawn for a lovely breakfast.

RACH VOLUNTEERS WITH THE O'NEILL AND HAMILL FAMILIES

The families always nominate a local charity to benefit from the donations and this year REACH was their nominated recipient.

Volunteers from REACH were at Kelly’s holding the fort while others joined the walk handing out sweets to walkers as they walked From Light into Dawn.

The walk raised £1000 and on Tuesday March 11, Lauren Susanna and their parents called in for coffee, to meet some of the guests and volunteers and to hear where the money would be spent.