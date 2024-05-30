Remarkable Marketing Award winners to be recognised this week at industry event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inaugural Remarkable Marketing Awards is set to recognise 20 experts across the industry this Friday night at a glittering awards ceremony at the Europa Hotel.

The awards, sponsored by Card Group Research have been created by the team behind the hugely popular annual Big Marketing Meet Up conference, and will be held on Friday 31st May in Belfast.

Hosted by communicator and presenter, Emer Maguire, the RMA’s are giving marketers and their teams the chance to blow their own trumpets to be recognised for their creativity, innovation and marketing successes.

Speaking of the awards, Treena Clarke, founder, said: “The Remarkable Marketing Awards are a celebration of the people behind groundbreaking initiatives. These awards are not about brands, channels or tactics, they’re about you - the visionary marketer.”

(L-R) Aidan Harbinson, Sarah Stewart, Tina Calder, Kris Byers, Treena Clarke and Albert Hamilton

This year’s theme is about encouraging marketers to blow their own trumpets and celebrating the people in Northern Ireland behind some of the most impactful campaigns promoting brands, helping clients hit targets and turning remarkable ideas into reality.

Also taking place on the night is a keynote address from lead judge Walter Campbell, one of the most awarded creative thinkers and inspirational ECD's in advertising.

Perhaps best known for his TV work creating iconic brand campaigns with brands as diverse as Apple, Adidas, Sony, ASOS and Instagram, Walter will be taking to the stage to discuss his remarkable career with Strategy Sessions Podcast host, Andi Jarvis.

He said: “I’ll be discussing the importance of 'Storytelling' and maybe touch on how we unlock the core human component in selling a product. We might delve into the fact that something different and pertinent in the conversation with our audience is what actually makes all the difference.”

As for what he hopes people will take away from his address, he said: “If the marketers and all the players in the process reconnect in a real way with why they love doing what they do, or in some way reengage with the pleasure of doing the work we are lucky enough to do, and get into the mood to make work unlike the twenty pieces of work that went before their work (and the twenty that follow it), then I'll consider my talk a success.”

With a shortlist spanning 20 categories across the awards including Business Solutions, Finance & Professional Services, Healthcare & Pharma and Technology & Innovation among others the judges praised the high quality of entries across the categories.

When asked what stood out to him most during the judging of the awards, Walter highlighted his admiration for the dedication and resilience displayed in the submissions.

He said: “I was highly impressed by the commitment to ideas and the physical tenacity evident in some of the work. The determination to extend or unlock aspects of the ideas over time or through various challenges. Succeeding against the odds is always compelling.”

Expected to be a night of fun and excitement, the night begins at 6pm for pre-event drinks before the ceremony begins at 7pm. After the event, guests are more than welcome to stay for some entertainment and music from The String Ninjas until midnight.

As well as the nominees, the awards night is open to all marketers across Northern Ireland.

To buy tickets or find out more go to remarkableawards.com