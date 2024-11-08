Remembrance weekend will see a series of tributes to the fallen all over Northern Ireland, as the province pays its respects to those who gave their all.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many organisations have already held smaller, individual ceremonies to mark the occasion over the past days, though several large events are planned for Saturday as well as the main civic services on Sunday, plus Armistice ceremonies on Monday morning.

With this year marking 110 years since the start of the First World War and the 80th anniversary of D-Day, 2024 is sure to be a particularly moving experience as we remember all those who died in the name of freedom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man for whom Remembrance weekend is close to his heart is Cullybackey’s Ian Stewart, an 18-year veteran of the Royal Irish Regiment who served in the Balkans and Afghanistan.

Banbridge Academy cadets Jacon Gillham, Kyle Purdy and Sam McClimonds lay wreaths to at a ceremony unveiling the school's new memorial to former students who fell during the Second World War.

"I’m proud to have served,” he says. “For me, it represents loyalty, loss, friendship, trust, but most of all respect.

"The imagery you see most of Remembrance dates back to the World Wars, it’s the figure of the Tommy – but it’s important that we keep not just them in mind, but everyone who fought in every conflict since. That’s the heart of Remembrance.”

Adding that all those who fell on the field of combat did so in the name of peace and freedom, he said: “We must strive to make their dream a reality today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran encouraged people to support the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Appeal, stating that it does incalculable good for people in the services and those in post-service life.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, buys a poppy to support the Royal British legion during a visit to veterans in Antrim.

"I’d always maintain that it’s a choice to wear it, but I know that everyone who served appreciates you wearing it,” he said.

"The money the Legion raises through that appeal helps so many dealing with both physical and invisible conditions as a result of their service. That help is invaluable.”

Among those already keen to give their backing was Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, who visited Antrim this week to lend his support to the appeal. Mr Benn purchased a poppy and engaged with veterans, highlighting the vital role of the appeal in supporting the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It was a pleasure to show my support for the Poppy Appeal and to learn about the invaluable work of the Royal British Legion locally.

Justice Minister Naomi Long unveils a commemorative poppy wreath made by prisoners in Maghaberry at a ceremony to remember 32 prison officers who lost their lives in the course of duty. Pictured with the Minister are Prison Service director general Beverley Wall and director of prisons David Kennedy. Picture: Michael Cooper

“I also thoroughly enjoyed my tour of the historic Antrim Castle Gardens. It’s a truly wonderful and award-winning place to visit.”

The capital city’s main civic ceremony on Sunday will see Lord Mayor Micky Murray lay a wreath on behalf of the citizens of Belfast at the cenotaph at City Hall, after a short ceremony at 11am. Members of the public are welcome.

The same location will see the RBL lead the official observance of remembrance on Armistice Day on Monday at 11am. Members of the public are again welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parades and wreath-laying ceremonies will take place in towns around Northern Ireland on Sunday morning, while broadcast events include BBC Radio 4’s Sunday Service, which will see the Archbishops of Armagh speaking on the experiences of chaplains with the Royal Ulster Rifles who landed with troops on D-Day.

Service members placing a cross at the Opening Service of the Royal British Legion’s Field of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall. Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press

Among the events that took place in advance of the weekend’s main ceremonies were a service in St Saviour's Church in Connor, County Antrim, with a large number of members of the regimental associations of the UDR and RIR, while Banbridge Academy unveiled a remembrance board commemorating former students who lost their lives in the Second World War.

Yesterday, a commemorative ceramic poppy wreath made by prisoners in Maghaberry Prison was unveiled by justice minister Naomi Long at the Northern Ireland Prison Service annual remembrance ceremony.

The memorial service to remember 32 officers, who lost their lives in the course of duty, was held at Hydebank Wood Memorial Garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Long said: “This is an important event for the prison service, and also for the families and friends of those we have lost.

"Today we remember the contribution of those prison officers and pay tribute to them and the important role they played in keeping Northern Ireland safe.”