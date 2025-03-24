The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is delighted to celebrate the success of its 14th annual Housekeeping Awards, honouring the exceptional contributions of housekeeping teams and individuals across the region.

This year’s event introduced an exciting new format, featuring fresh challenges and categories to showcase the skills, dedication and teamwork essential to the hospitality industry.

Vicky Green, President of NIHF, said: "The Housekeeping Awards are a highlight of our calendar, providing a platform to recognise and reward the remarkable efforts of housekeeping professionals. The introduction of new individual and team competitions this year ensured a comprehensive celebration of the talent within our industry."

The competition featured two major categories: the Housekeeping Team of the Year, judged through a surprise inspection of the premises, and the Housekeeper of the Year, assessed during a dedicated evaluation day.

Top Row (L–R): Compere Rebecca McKinney; Katie McLean, Linencare; Lorraine Goodman, Bunzl Rafferty Guest Amenities; Suzi McIlhatton, Tourism Northern Ireland; and NIHF President Vicky Green. Bottom Row (L–R): Winners across the hotel categories: Belmore Court & Motel (Hotels with Under 75 Rooms); Titanic Hotel Belfast (Hotels with 75–149 Rooms); Holiday Inn Belfast (Hotels with 150 Rooms and Over); and Neringa Deikute, Slieve Donard (Housekeeper of the Year).

The assessment day took place at room2 Belfast Hometel, where participants demonstrated their expertise and commitment to excellence. The winners were announced at a prestigious awards dinner on 19th March 2025 at La Mon Hotel in Belfast. Hosted by Cool FM's Rebecca McKinney, the event welcomed leading industry professionals and supporters for an evening of celebration and recognition.

Winners:

Hotels with under 75 rooms:

Winner: Belmore Court & Motel

TICKLED PINK - Compere Rebecca McKinney pictured with Housekeeper of the Year finalists: Runner-up Anita Czup-Jaczewska (Holiday Inn Belfast), Winner Neringa Deikute (Slieve Donard) and Third Place Piotr Irytowski (Malmaison Belfast).

Runner-up: Bushmills Inn Hotel

Third place: Bishop's Gate Hotel

Hotels with 75-149 rooms:

Winner: Titanic Hotel Belfast

Joint Runner-up: Ten Square Hotel

Joint Runner-up: Maldron Belfast International Airport

Hotels with 150 rooms and over:

Winner: Holiday Inn Belfast

Runner-up: Room2 Belfast

Third place: Hilton Belfast

Housekeeper of the Year:

Winner: Neringa Deikute, Slieve Donard

Runner-up: Anita Czup-Jaczewska, Holiday Inn Belfast

Third place: Piotr Irytowski, Malmaison Belfast

The awards dinner was a memorable evening, featuring a drinks reception, a three-course meal and entertainment, celebrating the dedication and achievements of housekeeping professionals.