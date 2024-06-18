Robots are taking over as Belfast School brings STEM to life
The team will showcase the project with which it won the Northern Ireland Regional Final when it worked to a brief to build and programme a custom-made robot capable of undertaking a range of tasks, including demonstrating the ability to move autonomously using artificial intelligence.
The UK Tech Industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, employing over 1.7 million people in highly skilled/high-value jobs. Under the right conditions, it is estimated that a further 678,000 jobs will be created by 2025.
As RBAI Principal Janet Williamson explains: "The School’s Robotics Club helps bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace by using robots as a tool to equip pupils with practical skills, inspiring them to explore future careers in the technology sector.
“Participating in the Robotics Club helps give pupils vital experience in problem-solving, teamwork and working under pressure. Working closely with the STEM curriculum, the boys apply what they learn in the classroom to real life, inspiring future career aspirations.
"We are delighted the students have enjoyed such success in winning the Regional Final of the prestigious FIRST Tech competition. The entire school community wishes them well as they travel to compete alongside other schools from across the UK in what will be a wonderful finish to the academic year.”
Member of the Robotics Club, Jay Jayaprakash said: “Having spent lots of breaktimes and lunchtimes perfecting our robot, we’re excited to compete against the best schools in the UK.”
