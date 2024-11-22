Samaritans in Northern Ireland Celebrates Volunteers Answering Calls of Hope during the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This winter, Samaritans in Northern Ireland are shining a light on the incredible dedication of its volunteers, who selflessly give up their time to support those in crisis. As the weather turns colder and the nights grow longer, many individuals across Northern Ireland face isolation and emotional distress. During this challenging period, Samaritans volunteers are at the forefront, providing a crucial lifeline to those who need it most.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers from Belfast, will be working tirelessly to answer calls, provide emotional support, and offer a compassionate ear to anyone in need even during Christmas Day and Boxing Day. With the increased demand for services during the winter months, these volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that no one feels alone, regardless of the time of day or night.

Fiona McClelland, Branch Director at Samaritans of Belfast said: "Our volunteers are truly the heart of Samaritans, and their commitment, especially during the winter months, is nothing short of inspiring. The winter period can bring added challenges for many, and our volunteers are there to listen, to offer support, and to help people through their darkest moments. We are incredibly grateful for their selflessness, and we couldn’t do this work without them."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This winter, Samaritans volunteers are responding to calls from people experiencing a range of emotional struggles, including loneliness, anxiety, and mental health challenges. For many, having someone to talk to can make a world of difference.

Feel welcome as a volunteer in Northern Ireland.

Dorothy, who has volunteered with the Belfast Branch for the past 31 years, shared her story: “I became a volunteer after seeing a news report about a young girl who had tragically taken her own life. It struck a chord with me, and I’ve never regretted my decision. Over the years, I’ve made so many wonderful friendships through volunteering.

Every Boxing Day, I take a shift to be there for people who are feeling lonely. Christmas is a time we can’t escape—it’s everywhere you look. While many people are cared for on Christmas Day, they’re often forgotten during the rest of the festive period. That’s why it’s so important for Samaritans to be available throughout Christmas. We all need to know someone is there when we need them.

The work of Samaritans volunteers during the winter is essential, providing round-the-clock support to anyone who needs it. Whether it's a phone call, an email, or a letter Samaritans is there to offer confidential, non-judgmental support to anyone in distress.

How to Volunteer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samaritans volunteer on the telephone.

Samaritans in Northern Ireland is always looking for compassionate individuals to join their team of volunteers. Those interested in making a difference can visit www.samaritans.org/belfast to find out more about the volunteering process and to submit an application.

Dorothy continues “If you’re thinking about becoming a volunteer, just know it’s something anyone can do. As long as you’re a good listener and willing to support others, you can make a difference.”

About Samaritans