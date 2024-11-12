Schools urge families in Northern Ireland to sign up to Asda Cashpot for Schools initiative as campaign surpasses £4m mark
The industry-first campaign sees the retailer donate 0.5% of the value of its customers’ shopping to a primary school of their choice every time they shop using Asda Rewards - with £7.5 million up for grabs in total.
All 22,000 state-funded UK primary schools can get involved with the scheme, and over 21,500 have signed up to date. 42 schools already have over £1,000 of funding in their Cashpots and over 2,000 are boasting Cashpots over £500. This cash will go direct to schools for them to spend on whatever they need, so will go on to make a genuine difference.
The highest school earner in Northern Ireland to date is Kilkeel Primary School who have a whopping £2,717.46 in its Cash pot. Lisa Cunningham, Community Champion at Asda Kilkeel has been in her local community to tell schools about the initiative and has seen over £7,000 raised so far for schools in the area.
Melanie McMath, Head of Key Stage 1 at Kilkeel Primary School said:
“We were delighted to team up with Asda to raise some much-needed funds for our school. So many of our parents and friends have signed up to the initiative and we can’t believe the incredible amount we have already raised. This is such a fantastic way for us to fundraise and parents can help us through their weekly shop at no cost to them whatsoever.
“There are no restrictions on the funds raised and it can be spent on whatever we feel will most benefit the pupils in our school. At present we are hoping to put this towards iPads and some equipment for our outdoor classroom, ‘Harbour Wood’.
“Already we have raised over £2,000, nearly at £3,000 and there is still time left. Let’s keep spending and fill up our cash pot even more! Thank you, Asda, and thank you to our wonderful community who are helping us with this.”