Sell out Edinburgh Fringe music show heads to The Sunflower Folk Club.

By Tom Adams
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 16:52 BST
“When Judas met John: Songs of Dylan and Lennon”, written and presented by veteran Irish duo Brothers Broke, has been described as “Impeccable” (The Wee Review); “Superb” (Sinners Music) and “One of the Top Five Edinburgh Fringe Festival Unmissable Shows 2024” (Counter Culture).

A unique and personal arrangement of the music of Dylan and Lennon, performed around a story of the influence, envy, parody and respect that each artist had for the other.

The show compares the like-minded and socially conscious lyrics of Dylan and Lennon whilst addressing inspiring questions - why was Lennon in awe of Dylan only to deride him years later, and why did Dylan keep it to himself that he "really dug the Beatles"?The duo Brothers Broke compare, adapt and perform a unique interpretation of classic and lesser known songs by both artists in their own Folk and Blues style.

Whether you’re looking for a casual, yet energetic acoustic performance of some great Dylan and Lennon songs or wish to appreciate a unique in-person performance of a thought-provoking concept, this show is for you.

Brothers Broke play in field with special guestsBrothers Broke play in field with special guests
Tickets are selling well, and some are still available via Ticketsource at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/belfast/sunflower-folk-club

“A really good narrative and the quality of music was superb” – Sinners Music

“To call it a tribute act would be under-selling the raw talent on display from this unsuspecting pair” – The Student

