Senior promotions at HNH amid growing demand

Leading business advisory firm HNH has made a number of senior promotions in its Belfast office following a sustained period of growth across all service lines.

In the Deal Advisory team, Chris Hylands has been appointed as Director while Lucas Batchelor and Chris Hayes have been promoted to Associate Directors.

HNH, which is ranked by Experian among the Top 10 most active financial advisers on Mergers and Acquisitions in Northern Ireland and Scotland, provides market-leading advice to a growing number of clients across both jurisdictions.

HNH Managing Partner Wayne Horwood said: “We are pleased to announce three senior promotions in our Deal Advisory Team, as we experience exponential growth in demand for our services from SMEs and business owners across the UK and Ireland.

Already among the most active advisory teams operating locally, our senior team has been growing in strength in recent months with appointments of Roger Mayor in Edinburgh and Pam Gillies in Belfast as Partners in 2024, with some further recruits starting with us in January.

These promotions represent another important step in delivering on our ambition growth plans, matching an increase in demand from businesses, many of them seeking to make a transaction or seek investment for the first time.

Each with strategically focused sector expertise, they will help drive new business in key areas of growth from energy and renewables, financial planning and analysis to family businesses.”

Chris Hylands’ focus will be on providing M&A lead advisory services to HNH clients across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain with a particular emphasis on SMEs.

Lucas Batchelor will continue to advise clients through their M&A and capital raising activities, utilising his expertise in financial analysis and presentation of data, to drive value for clients, while continuing to lead the Financial Planning and Analysis service offering at HNH.