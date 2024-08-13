Did you ever visit the Causeway Coast Safari Park at Benvarden, just outside Ballymoney? If so, then this nostalgic exhibition is set to be a roaring success.

Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services is delighted to announce the opening of the much-anticipated Causeway Safari Park exhibition about the famous Northern Ireland ‘zoo’.

‘A Causeway Safari Tale’, which opens this Friday (August 16), showcases what was once one of the biggest and much-loved attractions on the Causeway Coast.

The safari park was located at Benvarden just outside Ballymoney and was developed in 1970 by Pat and Louise Stephenson. It was the first national safari park on the island of Ireland and its success saw the team welcome 6,000 people during its first three days of opening.

It showcased exotic and wild animals from elephants, lions and tigers to chimpanzees, leopards and bears. It also offered tourists a ‘photo booth’ with a lion cub and a free flight aviary.

As well as animals, the park housed other family attractions including slides, rides and trains. It was also a wildlife reserve and an important breeding ground for endangered animals.

However in 1997 the safari park closed and the premises became what is now Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels.

Back in February Jamie Austin, museum officer and the team appealed for any photographs, souvenirs, stories or even video footage of the park – and they weren’t disappointed.

Jamie explained: “We have been blown away by the interest in the safari park exhibition and would like to thank all those who have supported it from within the local community as well as from England, Scotland and wider parts of Northern Ireland.

"This new exhibition has been made possible by help from the local community who have shared their souvenirs and memories, and Council’s Museum Services would like to thank all those who came forward with photographs, videos, memories of their time at the safari park.

"It has been a great joy to put together this exhibition to showcase such a unique attraction that was enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year. We hope that those who worked at and visited the park will enjoy reminiscing about their days there through the photographs and souvenirs on display.

“We look forward to our programme of events and activities to share the story of the safari park with the younger generation.”

Outlining what visitors can expect to see from this Friday, Jamie continued: “It seems the main attractions were Cesco the elephant, Nora the zonkey (cross between a donkey and a zebra), Pete the chimp and of course the majestic lions.

"Visitors to the park also had the thrilling experience of travelling in their own vehicles into the main reserve where the lions, tigers and baboons were kept, and over the years many stories were shared involving mischievous monkeys pulling off car mirrors, number plates and aerials!

“The park also offered many other attractions for visitors, including the American super slide, the moonwalk, trains, a café and ice cream parlour. The Curio shop was a real favourite, as you could have a badge created from your photo with a lion cub. In 1997 the Safari Park closed, and the premises became what is now Benvarden Animal Rescue Kennels.

“I’m sure the exhibition will bring back many happy childhood tales. So come explore The Causeway Safari Park exhibition and learn more about the stories, memories and people who visited and worked there over the years, and of course the animals that called it home.”

Within the museum there will also be plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy, with safari dress up, colouring in, a safari jeep photo prop and the chance to recreate your photo with a toy lion cub.

The exhibition continues until the March 1 2025 and will be accompanied by a programme of events including a fun day, a film archive evening, primary schools programme and an early years programme.

For more information visit the Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services Facebook page, email [email protected] or phone 028 276 60230.

