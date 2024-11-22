Speech, Language and Communication needs joined up thinking at Stormont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists calls for cross-departmental collaboration between Justice, Education, and Health

The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (RCSLT NI) has urged Northern Ireland’s government departments to improve coordinated decision-making to address speech, language, and communication needs.

RCSLT NI says these essential needs should be integral to the planning, policymaking and funding priorities of the Department of Health, Department of Education, and Department of Justice.

At its annual conference today, (Thursday 21 November), attended by members from across Northern Ireland, RCSLT NI put questions to the Education and Justice Ministers.

(L-R) Michelle Tennyson, Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, Justice Minister, Naomi Long MLA, Ruth Sedgewick, Head of RCSLT NI, Education Minister, Paul Givan MLA.

Ruth Sedgewick, Head of RCSLT NI, explained: “Speech, language, and communication needs are fundamental to everyone’s success in life. They can affect educational success and the ability to get a good job, to making friends and having relationships.

They can even lead to deep and lasting mental health and behaviour issues. This is why we believe there needs to be greater collaboration across government departments, beyond the Department of Health.

“For example, research in the Youth Justice System in England showed that up to 60% of young offenders have unidentified or unsupported communication issues, which impact their ability to understand or make themselves understood when dealing with authority, including the police, magistrates, or barristers.

These figures were borne out in a smaller study with the Youth Justice Agency in Northern Ireland, which showed 54% of young people had some communication needs, requiring support from either a specialist SLT (22%) or a suitably trained criminal justice professional (78%). There are only 3 funded speech and language therapists posts in prisons and we are calling for this to be increased.

“Furthermore, we are urging the Department of Justice to avail of the RCSLT’s free awareness training for officials at various points of the justice system, so that they can recognise underlying communication concerns. This in turn would enable the necessary communication support to be provided at the earliest point in the legal process.”

The RCSLT also believes there is a need for speech and language therapy to be fully integrated within planning and policy-making in Education, with more structured services woven in, right from the early years.

Currently, some schools must allocate limited budgets to private speech and language therapy services to meet the growing communication needs of children and young people who are entering the school system. They often require intensive assistance in the classroom, which places extra demands on teachers and classroom assistants as they strive to support the entire class.

“We’re pleased to have received support from the Department of Education for speech and language specific projects, such as the ‘Language Launchpad’, to support early years education, but there needs to be greater investment to fund in-school speech and language therapy where it’s needed,” added Ruth Sedgewick.

These aspects of SLT are over and above the dominant role played by speech and language therapists in supporting eating, drinking and swallowing and in the prevention of choking.

While RCSLT NI works with a range of government departments to increase the availability of speech, language and communication support in a more integrated way, it believes that workforce shortages will hamper progress.

Commenting on the situation, Ruth Sedgewick says: “The number of university places funded by the Department of Health needs to increase to meet growing demand for speech and language therapy and address the workforce crisis. We’re also working with the Minister and the Department of Health to develop other routes into the profession such as apprenticeships.

“Speech, language and communication is not just a health matter, It’s vital that cross-departmental working increases in order to deliver powerful results for individuals, the economy and our society, and this must start as early in life as possible, to bring life-long benefits.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt MLA, said, “Speech and language therapy is key to improving the health and life opportunity outcomes of so many in our population, and we therefore must ensure that it is adequately staffed, funded, and working in every setting where there is someone with a speech, language or swallowing need. It is clear that the number of commissioned undergraduate training places is insufficient to meet current vacancies across Health & Social Care providers, to address current waiting lists and to deliver transformation.

“If we are to train enough speech and language therapists to fill the gaps and build a speech and language service fit for the future, which can benefit all those who need their service, we will need a cross-departmental approach to funding. I am committed to securing sufficient funding to ensure an increase in SLTs in the HSC system."

Justice Minister Naomi Long MLA said, “Many of those who come into contact with the criminal justice system have a range of pre-existing and complex needs and I agree that cross-departmental working, in order to deliver a coherent approach to early intervention, is essential if we are to prevent problems becoming entrenched. I understand the impact speech, language and communication needs can have on individuals’ ability to navigate the justice system. In the past four years the number of speech and language therapists in our prison establishments has been increased from one to three.

“My Department funds the Registered Intermediaries Scheme, which recruits, trains and provides 33 communication specialists who enable access to justice for those with communication difficulties. A range of training is also provided for staff working across the justice system in order to help them support all individuals in their care.”

Education Minister Paul Givan MLA said, “Speech and Language Therapists have an important role in supporting children’s development and learning. Ensuring access to speech and language therapy (SLT) support at the earliest point when need is identified is essential, whether this is in the very early years or after children enter the education system.