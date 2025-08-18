SSE Airtricity awards over £550,000 to sustainability projects in Northern Ireland through its £4.3m Generation Green Community Fund

SSE Airtricity has today announced more than £550,000 in funding to seven sustainability projects in Northern Ireland, from its Generation Green Community Fund. Overall, 56 projects spanning the length and breadth of Ireland will all be fully funded by the discretionary fund. These investments will provide high value returns by creating models of sustainable living, significantly reducing community carbon footprints, and educating the next generation on sustainability.

The Generation Green Community Fund reflects SSE Airtricity’s long-term commitment to supporting the communities it serves, with a focus on enabling meaningful environmental and social change. The funded initiatives cover wide range of areas including renewable energy upgrades, biodiversity restoration, climate resilience planning, and sustainability education - and were selected for their innovation, local impact, and alignment with Ireland’s climate goals. Supporting Northern Ireland’s climate targets Funding applications have been administered in line with a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, and with a view to supporting Northern Ireland’s pathway to net zero. On completion, the seven projects have the potential to reduce Northern Ireland’s carbon emissions by 200 tonnes annually. Inspiring the next generation Among the projects to receive funding in Northern Ireland is an innovative education initiative by Business In The Community Northern Ireland (BITC NI). The Generation Green Schools project will be delivered in post-primary schools from the start of the 2025/’26 school term, aiming to inspire young people to understand jobs for the future, bring lived experiences to life, and influence the curriculum. The project will be delivered by Business in the Community in 44 schools across the 11 council regions and will focus on carbon literacy, energy matters, circular economy and biodiversity. Speaking at the funding allocation launch, Stephen Gallagher, Managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “I’m delighted that the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund is supporting such a wide range of ambitious, community-led sustainability projects. Achieving net zero is a shared responsibility, and these initiatives show how vital local leadership is in Ireland’s green energy transition. “Through this fund, we’ve listened to what communities told us matters most - from improving biodiversity to enhancing local infrastructure and education. We understand the challenges many groups face in accessing funding resources, and we’re proud to play a part in enabling them to create lasting environmental and social impact.” Dr Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director, Business in the Community Northern Ireland said: “Business in the Community is delighted to bring our Generation Green Schools project, funded by the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund, to schools across Northern Ireland, starting in the new school term. “This funding allows us to deliver a project which will inform and educate young people in Years 10 and 11 to develop practical skills in four key areas – Carbon Literacy, Energy Matters, Circular Economy and Biodiversity. It will be achieved through interactive workshops, STEM projects, and collaboration with business mentors.” “With green skills identified as key to economic growth, we want to enable students to gain real-world experience, boosting their confidence, awareness, and employability opportunities.” Getting to net zero is in everyone’s interest and local communities will be at the heart of the energy transition. That’s why the SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund is supporting a wide range of groups and supporting their vision.