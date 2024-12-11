SSE funds Bryson to support homes in need

SSE Airtricity has provided Bryson Charitable Group (Bryson), one of the leading support agencies in Northern Ireland, with a donation of £250,000 that will help provide practical support to homes at risk of energy poverty this winter.

Having previously made donations to Bryson amounting to £2million, this latest donation from SSE Airtricity will support Bryson in delivering further long term winter invention measures for its service users.

As part of the ongoing partnership with Bryson, SSE Airtricity Energy Services recently completed a groundbreaking energy efficiency retrofit project in Belfast which demonstrates the health, wellbeing and economic benefits that can be achieved through decarbonisation of building stock, particularly for vulnerable households.

The sustained effort by Bryson and SSE Airtricity comes in response to winter ready research which revealed the challenges people are facing in trying to heat energy inefficient homes in colder weather. Many survey respondents (69%) admitted their homes were hard to heat in winter, with large numbers reporting draughty windows (66%), cold spots (49%) and poor insulation (41%).

Stuart Hobbs and Klair Neenan fom SSE Airticity join Shane Logan, CEO of Bryson Group (middle)

Commenting on the £250,000 donation, Shane Logan, Bryson Charitable Group CEO said: “We’re delighted to again partner with SSE Airtricity. As the energy crisis continues to bite, together we aim to make the greatest difference to those in greatest need.

"Our focus will be on assisting households through the installation of energy measures, energy advice and longer-term support to reduce fuel poverty this winter.”

Klair Neenan, Managing Director, SSE Airtricity, said: “We’re delighted to support Bryson with this £250,000 donation to deliver real change for those who may be experiencing fuel poverty.

“Our continued partnership with Bryson reinforces our commitment to addressing energy efficiency as a matter of social justice, ensuring that the transition to net zero is fair and inclusive. The benefits of reaching net zero must be shared across all sectors of society, particularly for those facing financial barriers and energy poverty.

“Northern Ireland's Path to Net Zero Energy estimates that achieving 25% building energy savings by 2030 will require 50,000 retrofits annually, a 300% increase from the current rate. SSE Airtricity's commitment to supporting retrofit programmes is essential for meeting these ambitious targets.”

Winter ready research

This latest £250,000 donation comes in response to research and focus groups commissioned by Bryson and funded by SSE Airtricity. The research, involving 606 participants across Ballyduff; Lisburn; Tigers Bay and Newington; and Grosvenor, focused on the cost of energy, energy efficiency measures and understanding of the transition to net zero.

Key findings from the research include:

90% said they would be encouraged or motivated to install energy efficiency measures if they got a grant covering all the costs (other motivators included:

a healthier home for children, 51%: and reduced energy and heating bills, 50%

83% said their household is not coping with cost of energy

69% said their home is hard to heat in winter with the same number saying they have draughts through doors (other issues included: home being cold in Winter,

67%; draughts through windows, 66%; cold spots, 49%; and poor insulation, 41%