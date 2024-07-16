Stresses on local heroes a threat to grassroots sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The stressful demands from running grassroots sports clubs in Northern Ireland are threatening to drive young people out of taking part as the local heroes who give up their time to offer invaluable life chances feel the pinch, according to new research from charity Sported and home security firm Ring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stressful demands from running grassroots sports clubs in Northern Ireland are threatening to drive young people out of taking part as the local heroes who give up their time to offer invaluable life chances feel the pinch, according to new research from charity Sported and home security firm Ring.

Figures in the Sported Ring survey found that 93 per cent of those overseeing these community organisations found that the role had become “more stressful over the last two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While most remain “confident” in their club’s survival during the next six months, the feelings of optimism drop from just 73% when looking ahead to three years’ time,

Clubs like Afrimeripean in Portadown offer life shots for youth

Funding remains the most common need for community groups, with 80% saying it’s a priority for the next six months. Challenges in accessing cash help include limited staff capacity and lack of experience, and burdensome and complex application processes.

The issues are the first part of a double whammy with cost of living concerns hitting families in their pockets – and making it harder for young people to gain the widely-recognised physical and mental benefits from taking part in sport and other activities such as dance.

With the vast majority of groups meeting Sport NI goals of getting inactive kids active, over half of those polled (52%) reported that young people had disengaged from, or reduced participation, in sport and physical activity in the last six months because of cost-of-living pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

39% - the highest among the nations of the UK - said mental health was a challenge for young people with four in ten claiming financial hardship was a barrier to sporting activities despite the efforts of grassroots groups.

Costs such as fees, kit and travel are among the central factors in creating barriers that threaten their ability to keep taking part with Sported teaming up with Ring to offer support and resources to ease the financial burdens.

“Those who run community sports clubs across the province are mainly volunteers and the time they put in to ensure that our young people have safe and inspiring places to go makes a real difference across the country,” said Sported’s chief executive officer Sarah Kaye.

“Our existing research has highlight difficulties in getting volunteers into Welsh sport. However we see a worrying increase in the pressure felt personally by those who do this vital work and keep the lights on. Grassroots groups not only deliver for benefits physical and mental health but they provide social and life skills that reduce anti-social behaviour and grow attainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of them strive to reduce rates of dropping out by subsidising costs or waiving fees. So it’s critical that their role of these trusted local leaders is recognised and help offered so that their organisations survive and our next generation is not priced out.”

A new fund, backed by Ring, has been set up to assist clubs in distress.

"Ring’s mission is focused on keeping people close to what’s important, and we know how important these community groups are to helping neighbourhoods thrive,” said Dave Ward, Managing Director for Ring International.