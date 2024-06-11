Study reveals the most popular iced coffee drinks around the world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For centuries, coffee has influenced the history, culture, and economies of many nations. Iced coffee, a refreshing twist on the classic drink, is swiftly gaining popularity worldwide. It offers a delightful way to enjoy a caffeine boost while staying cool during hot summer days.

A German coffee company Coffeeness conducted a Google search volume analysis of 33 iced coffee types over the last 12 months to uncover the most popular chilled coffee drink in each country.

What are the top five most popular iced coffee drinks around the world?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frappe: Thirty-five countries have declared the frappe as their preferred cold coffee. This French beverage consists of espresso shots combined with cold water, cold milk, sugar, and ice cubes. Instead of stirring, the ingredients are beaten, shaken, or blended to create a delicious, frothy, and icy drink.

Popular iced coffee drinks

Coffee enthusiasts appreciate frappes for their creamy, luscious, and smooth texture. They are best enjoyed immediately after preparation.

Iced Vanilla Latte: Iced vanilla lattes, crafted by blending milk, espresso, and vanilla syrup, are served over ice cubes and are popular worldwide. Ranking second in popularity, iced vanilla lattes are cherished in 14 countries, including Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Luxembourg, Iceland, New Zealand, the US, and the UK.

Frappuccino: A Frappuccino is distinct from a frappe. It is prepared using strong brewed coffee to achieve its bold flavor, then blended with milk, sweeteners, ice, syrups, sugar, and additional flavors of choice. Frappuccinos are sweeter and contain more calories than frappes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These drinks are popular in 12 countries, including Belgium, Chile, Egypt, Jamaica, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, and Trinidad and Tobago. People love Frappuccinos for their sweetness and the wide variety of flavors available, such as mocha, caramel, and java chip.

Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee ranks fourth on the list, enjoyed in eight countries worldwide. Interestingly, despite its name, cold brew isn’t made through traditional brewing methods. Typically, brewing involves mixing coarse ground coffee with boiling water, but cold brew is prepared by steeping coffee grounds in cold water for 12-24 hours.

This coffee is favored in countries such as Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Poland, Norway, and Singapore.

Spanish Latte: The Spanish latte is a delightful, creamy beverage made from an espresso shot combined with sweetened condensed milk and regular milk. It is popular in six countries, including Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.