Swopping Ibiza for Ballywalter
Born in Belfast, Adrian grew up in Finaghy before leaving to join the Royal Navy. He also worked for several pharmaceutical companies prior to training at Trinity theological college in Bristol. After ordination Adrian served as curate at Willowfield and then led Mount Merrion Parish Church on the Cregagh estate. For the last three years he has been the Anglican chaplain for the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.
Adrian is married to Linda and they have five children and six grandchildren. They are excited about the opportunity of serving the people of Ballywalter and hope to build upon all that has already been established in making the church a place where individuals and families can belong and find purpose and meaning. Their desire is for Holy Trinity Church to be known as a place where everyone can encounter the miraculous power of what God’s Holy Spirit can do for us, as together we seek to live life in all its fullness.