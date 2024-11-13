Swopping Ibiza for Ballywalter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On 11 November, the former Ibiza chaplain, Revd Adrian Green, became the new vicar of Ballywalter. Leaving behind the clear waters of Ibiza for the picturesque coastline of the Ards peninsula, Adrian was instituted in a service conducted by Rt Revd David McClay, Bishop of Down and Dromore.

Born in Belfast, Adrian grew up in Finaghy before leaving to join the Royal Navy. He also worked for several pharmaceutical companies prior to training at Trinity theological college in Bristol. After ordination Adrian served as curate at Willowfield and then led Mount Merrion Parish Church on the Cregagh estate. For the last three years he has been the Anglican chaplain for the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.