Tesco NI raise over £50,000 for Marie Curie
Tesco NI partnered with Marie Curie to facilitate collections as part of Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal, which is a public collection campaign that happens annually.
Robert Wilson, Tesco Newtownbreda Community Champion, said: “Tesco are delighted to maintain their strong connection with Marie Curie across all our stores and we always welcome their volunteers at springtime for their daffodil appeal.
“At our store, customers and colleagues certainly show their appreciation of the care that Marie Curie nurses provide, which is reflected in the generosity of their donations, and this support is evident in all Tesco stores nationwide.”
Conor O'Kane, Senior Partnership Manager (NI & Scotland) at Marie Curie, is very grateful for Tesco’s contribution. "Marie Curie was delighted that Tesco NI again supported our annual Great Daffodil Appeal," he said.
"Thanks to Tesco NI staff for their welcome and their stellar support for all our volunteers across the collection weekend.
“To Tesco customers, our huge thanks for your phenomenal generosity. Your kindness will ensure that people across Northern Ireland will receive vital end-of-life support, whatever the illness. Thank you."
Tesco regularly supports Cancer Research UK, British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, Trussell Trust and FareShare through food donations and collections, in-store donations, charitable events, Race for Life participation, sponsorship, and matching customer contributions and donations.
