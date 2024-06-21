The Allstate Foundation donates £250k to local charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Allstate Foundation is proud to mark another year of making an impact in Northern Ireland communities, donating a quarter of a million pounds to local registered charities in 2023.

Since The Allstate Foundation programmes were introduced here, the culture of giving back has become firmly embedded at Allstate Northern Ireland, with volunteering time increased and donations doubled in only its second year.

A total of £250,000 has been donated to six charities including Women’s Aid, Men’s Advisory Project NI, The Rainbow Project, and Dress for Success. Their work aligns with the core pillars of The Allstate Foundation: empowering youth to serve and improve communities, advancing racial equity and disrupting the cycle of relationship abuse.

Women’s Aid received the largest donation of £120,000, as part of a five-year partnership they have with the Foundation. This funding has supported projects including refurbishing safe play areas at refuges, creating a financial wellbeing toolkit for survivors of domestic abuse and hosting therapeutic workshops for young people. The Allstate Foundation’s partnership with Women’s Aid is helping fulfil its mission to support domestic abuse survivors in achieving financial independence.

Stephen McKeown, MD Allstate NI, Sonya McMullan, Women's Aid & Bernadette Haughey, Allstate NI

The Allstate Foundation has also supported the work of 22 Trussell Trust Foodbanks across Northern Ireland, The Rainbow Project in Belfast, and Business in the Community’s Good Food Fund to help tackle hunger in primary schools.

In the past year, Allstate NI employees volunteered 4,000 hours of their time to charitable causes as part of the recently introduced Helping Hands Programmes, which has also granted £30,000 to the registered charities staff volunteer with. The Allstate Foundation has also provided an extra £14,000 in pound-for-pound matching funds of personal donations.

“At Allstate NI, we are proud to partner with a variety of charities that make a real difference to the lives of others,” said Stephen McKeown, Managing Director and Vice President, Allstate Northern Ireland.

“We have fully embraced our fundamental responsibility to contribute to our local communities. Volunteerism plays a positive role in our workplace culture at Allstate, cultivating creativity and enhancing teamwork amongst our employees. Our commitment to corporate responsibility not only benefits those we serve but also enriches the lives of our employees and strengthens our bonds with the local communities.”