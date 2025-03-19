A special plaque was unveiled on February 13 in Kirlish Orange Hall by local author and historian Stevan Patterson, from Castlederg who is campaigning for a dedicated Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation. Stevan also launched a booklet telling the story of the Ferguson Master Patent.

The event hosted by Kirlish Ulster Scots Association was part of a special evening to mark the centenary of the Ferguson Master Patent 1925-2025.

Stevan said “I am immensely proud and honoured to have been given the opportunity to give a presentation and to have unveiled the Ferguson Master Patent Centenary Plaque. My best thanks going to Kirlish Ulster Scots Association in deciding to mark this very historic and important occasion. I also believe that the founding of the Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation in Northern Ireland this year would be a wonderful way to mark this very historic year.”

After the plaque was unveiled Stevan gave a short presentation about Harry Ferguson and his great master plan for humanity in the Ferguson Master Patent. The Patent’s current and historical importance.

Coming from a farming background Harry Ferguson (1884-1960) from County Down saw at first hand the poverty and back-breaking work of subsistence farming and began thinking of a better way to farm. After years of research and development from his 1917 Ferguson Belfast Plough that was directly attached to a tractor by 1925 he would commit his invention of the modern tractor to paper.

On the 12th February, 1925 at Belfast he filed the Patent titled “Apparatus for Coupling Agricultural Implements to Tractors and Automatically Regulating the Depth of Work” that is today known as the Ferguson Master Patent that revolutionised agriculture as intended by Harry Ferguson. As part of his invention, Harry Ferguson gives details about how the tractor and quickly interchangeable implements can act as a single unit in a world first. It also includes the very important principle of Draft Control. Draft Control is the automatic depth of a soil engaging implement controlled by the force or draft required to pull it. This meant a large range of specially designed implements that he and his engineers were working on, no longer needed wheels to set the working depth. Implements being raised or lowered into working position and controlled by just the touch of a finger. It also meant that by good design the tractor did not need to be heavy but by using forces developed when an implement engages with the soil it gave additional traction to the tractor. This is the brilliance of Harry Ferguson’s innovative new way to farm.

In the Patent he formulated how it could be done, using mechanical, electric, or hydraulic means. Eventually settling on using hydraulics and converging three point linkage from his vision of 1925 that would become a practical reality in the Ferguson Belfast Black Prototype tractor. This tractor was assembled in Belfast from 1931-1933 and perfected by 1935 in the testing fields of County Tyrone at Tullylagan Manor, outside Cookstown, owned by Thomas MacGregor Greer a friend and financial backer of Harry Ferguson. He put up much of the £186,000 Pounds in development costs in perfecting the Ferguson System which has since become a world standard.

The Ferguson Master Patent makes the case for Harry Ferguson today being recognised as the father of the modern tractor.

Stevan with the Ferguson Master Patent Centenary Plaque

As we celebrate the centenary of the Ferguson Master Patent we are also celebrating the centenary of the modern tractor that did reduce hunger, poverty and saved countless millions of lives over the years. It is Harry Ferguson’s vision of technology used for the betterment of humanity through prosperity in his great hope to end all conflicts and wars.