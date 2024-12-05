The Lord Mayor of Belfast visits Samaritans branch to build connections and learn about vital services

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, visited Belfast Samaritans branch this week to connect with volunteers and gain an in depth understanding of the essential services provided by the charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit provided, Lord Mayor of Belfast, an opportunity to hear directly from the dedicated volunteers who make Samaritans' work possible. The team shared their experiences, challenges, and the profound impact their support has on individuals facing difficult times.

This engagement is part of Belfast City Councils’ ongoing commitment to supporting mental health initiatives within the community ensuring that local services receive the recognition and support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Murray spoke of his visit saying: "Visiting the Belfast branch of Samaritans and speaking with their incredible volunteers has been truly inspiring. Their dedication to supporting our community through compassion and understanding is a beacon of hope for so many."

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray with Belfast Branch Director Fiona McClelland and her fellow volunteers.

The Belfast branch plays a crucial role in providing emotional support to anyone in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide. Volunteers are available 24/7 to listen without judgment, offering a safe space for individuals to share their feelings in confidence.

The Lord Mayor continued: "Mental health is a priority, and it is vital that we recognise and bolster the incredible work being done here."

Branch Director Fiona McClelland emphasised the importance of collaboration during the visit, stating: “We are always keen for local politicians to visit the branch, meet with volunteers, and discuss the ways in which local government can further support our mission.