The Lord Mayor of Belfast visits Samaritans branch to build connections and learn about vital services
The visit provided, Lord Mayor of Belfast, an opportunity to hear directly from the dedicated volunteers who make Samaritans' work possible. The team shared their experiences, challenges, and the profound impact their support has on individuals facing difficult times.
This engagement is part of Belfast City Councils’ ongoing commitment to supporting mental health initiatives within the community ensuring that local services receive the recognition and support they need.
Councillor Murray spoke of his visit saying: "Visiting the Belfast branch of Samaritans and speaking with their incredible volunteers has been truly inspiring. Their dedication to supporting our community through compassion and understanding is a beacon of hope for so many."
The Belfast branch plays a crucial role in providing emotional support to anyone in distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide. Volunteers are available 24/7 to listen without judgment, offering a safe space for individuals to share their feelings in confidence.
The Lord Mayor continued: "Mental health is a priority, and it is vital that we recognise and bolster the incredible work being done here."
Branch Director Fiona McClelland emphasised the importance of collaboration during the visit, stating: “We are always keen for local politicians to visit the branch, meet with volunteers, and discuss the ways in which local government can further support our mission.
"We appreciate any opportunity to raise awareness of our services, encouraging those in need to reach out and highlighting the importance of community support in tackling mental health issues.”