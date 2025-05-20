The Rivers Trust advises Northern Ireland to use water responsibly to protect Freshwater health

Northern Ireland has seen the driest spring in over a century, with rainfall significantly lower than the previous record low set in 1852. Large parts of the country experienced little to no rainfall for weeks during April and May. While water levels in most reservoirs remain stable for now, experts warn that this should be a wake-up call.

“The problem isn’t just short-term periods of dry weather or even drought,” says The Rivers Trust All-Ireland Director Mark Horton.

“It’s that we are still treating clean, healthy, fresh water as if it’s unlimited — when it’s anything but. We are asking everyone to use this extended period of no rain to reflect on how they use water every day and how they would cope if that supply were limited or interrupted. We also need people to think about our water use and the impact on river health and the biodiversity it supports.

“Small changes can make a big difference when it comes to using water responsibly. Whenever you turn on the tap, please remember every drop counts and every action matters.”

The Rivers Trust is urging people in NI to use water responsibly all of the time to protect freshwater health

Although Northern Ireland is known for its rainfall, a changing climate is beginning to reshape our weather patterns. Warmer, drier summers and wetter winters are becoming more common, and this imbalance is placing new pressures on our water systems.

Rising demand from homes, farms, and industry and outdated infrastructure unable to cope with pollution and stormwater are putting growing stress on our rivers, reservoirs, and drinking water supply. In dry periods, these pressures become even more visible—rivers run lower, water quality suffers, and ecosystems struggle to cope.

Mark continued: “This year’s early dry spell is a timely reminder that we need to change how we value and use water.

“Drought has a serious impact on the health of our rivers. When rainfall is low and water levels drop, rivers can’t flow as they should, and that causes a chain reaction. With less water to dilute pollution, harmful substances like sewage, slurry and chemicals become more concentrated.

“Oxygen levels fall, especially in warm weather, putting fish and wildlife at risk. Sensitive species like trout and salmon struggle to survive in warmer, shallower water, and algae can bloom, blocking light and further reducing oxygen.

“Some smaller streams can even dry out completely, destroying habitats for insects, fish, and aquatic plants. Drought also increases the risk of wildfires on dry riverbanks and peatlands. Even after rain returns, it can take rivers months — or even years — to fully recover. That’s why using water wisely all year round helps not just our water supplies, but the rivers and wildlife that depend on them.

“In Northern Ireland, we need to build a culture of water care. It’s no longer just about reacting to heatwaves or hosepipe bans. It’s about valuing water as the precious resource it is and taking small but meaningful steps to protect it every day.”

“Long-term solutions will also require better investment, stronger legislation, and smarter planning. The Rivers Trust is calling on Stormont, NI Water, and local councils to prioritise nature-based solutions, green infrastructure, and joined-up policies that protect both water quality and quantity.

“At the same time, every household, business, and farm have a part to play. By making simple changes now, we can protect our rivers, support wildlife, and secure clean, resilient water for generations to come,” Mark concluded.

By working together now, we can safeguard clean, resilient water supplies, protect river life, and make our communities more climate-ready — not just this summer, but for years to come.