Thousands set to benefit from victims and survivors service innovative partnership

The Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) has launched a €25m, four-year PEACEPLUS funded programme, VSS-PULSE.

The programme is a Partnership for Understanding, Learning, Support and Education (PULSE), operating to support victims and survivors across Northern Ireland, Ireland and Great Britain.

Supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), VSS-PULSE aims to improve the health and wellbeing of victims and survivors of the Troubles/conflict by increasing and improving access to high quality, trauma informed services.

Through this project, over 18,000 individual cases will be reviewed by a regional network of Health and Wellbeing Caseworkers and Advocacy Support Workers, resulting in the delivery of over 36,000 interventions which will improve the health and wellbeing of victims and survivors.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly with Gobhnait Swift, Department of Rural and Community Development; Andrew Walker, Victims and Survivors Service; and Gina McIntyre, SEUPB.

VSS is the Lead Partner in this innovative programme which includes 12 other partners. VSS-PULSE will build the on the well-established network of health and well-being caseworkers and advocacy support workers based within community and voluntary partners across the region, who support victims and survivors in their local communities.

The partnership will develop this network, and over the next four years VSS-PULSE will also develop trauma education programmes and workforce training and development for over 5,000 individuals supporting victims and survivors. This work will be underpinned by research to further understand and improve services for victims and survivors.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We are committed to meeting the needs of victims and survivors, helping them to deal with the past and build a positive future. And this new project will play a key role in ensuring that those who need support receive essential services within their local community, leading to improved outcomes for victims and survivors.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Supporting victims and survivors continues to be a priority for us.

“This project will ensure they have access to holistic services which are tailored to their specific needs. The range of interventions will provide them with the support they need to improve their health and wellbeing now and into the future.

“Well done to everyone involved in creating a programme that will be of benefit to so many.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, commented: “I would like to express my gratitude to all those who played a role in the advancement of the Victims and Survivors Service - Partnership for Understanding, Learning, Support and Education project. This initiative has secured funding approval of €25m from the European Union's PEACEPLUS programme.

“By building upon previous supports, PEACEPLUS will achieve its goals and create a more cohesive society. This will be accomplished through an increased provision of services that meet the needs of victims, survivors, and their families.

“I am very pleased that my Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht will be partnering with The Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Special EU Programmes Body in providing funding for this investment area under the programme.

“I wish the VSS-PULSE project and their partner organisations every success in their endeavours.”

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “The support for victims and survivors in the PEACEPLUS Programme will develop the capacity for services to meet their needs.

“Our citizens still feel the hurt and trauma of the past, and this project will help ensure they receive the requisite trauma informed response when accessing services.

“The aim of this work is to improve societal understanding of the effects of the past upon the present, in a way that improves the lives of victims and survivors, contributes to continued peace and reconciliation.”

Andrew Walker, CEO Victims and Survivors Service said: “Through the VSS-PULSE project, VSS will work with community partners to support hard to reach and marginalised individuals and communities which have suffered from the Troubles/conflict.

“Through this collaborative approach, we are creating space where victims and survivors can access integrated, trauma informed support. This model fosters healing in a way that contributes to peace and reconciliation in our community.

“I would encourage anyone who needs support to contact us at the Victims and Survivors Service.”