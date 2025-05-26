Time to celebrate NI’s ‘community of kindness’ as Volunteers’ Week approaches

The leading voice of volunteering in Northern Ireland, Volunteer Now, is getting ready to launch a week of celebration and gratitude for the half a million volunteers that make a difference in local communities every year.

Volunteers’ Week, sponsored by the Irish League of Credit Unions, will take place across Northern Ireland between June 2-8. Organisations who rely on the support of volunteers will be hosting parties, award ceremonies and special events to recognise their contribution.

Jane Gribbin, Volunteer Now, comments: “Volunteers’ Week is an important event because collectively organisations turn the focus on the many people here who give their time to help others, often without any real public recognition.

“Without volunteers, many community support services, important causes and valuable organisations simply wouldn’t exist. From sports coaches to hospital drivers, befrienders to conservationists, there are so many types of volunteer in Northern Ireland and every single one of them plays a part in what we believe is a ‘community of kindness’.

"We want this community to continue growing. With around two-thirds of the Northern Ireland population never having engaged in volunteering, we hope that Volunteers’ Week, along with the stories it promotes, will motivate others to give volunteering a go. As well as fostering community connections, dismantling barriers, and contributing positively to our society, volunteers often experience improvements in their own mental and physical health. Put simply, volunteering is a ‘win win’.

“We encourage organisations of all sizes and scales to give a big heartfelt thank you to their volunteers throughout Volunteers’ Week 2025," Jane said.

Martin Busch of the Irish League of Credit Unions added: "We are delighted to support Volunteers’ week, an initiative that aligns perfectly with the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people.’ As member-owned financial cooperatives, volunteerism is at the heart of everything we do. It strengthens communities, fosters connection and empowers people. We look forward to seeing volunteers across Northern Ireland receive their well-deserved recognition this June.”

