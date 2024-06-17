Travel expert shares top tips for the perfect summer break

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the summer holidays roll in, everyone is talking about what they have planned or booking a last-minute deal. But booking that well-deserved holiday doesn’t need to break the bank.

UK’s no.1 travel agent shares their top holiday planning tips to help you get the most out of your trip while also saving money.

Booking through a travel agent can save you a lot of time, money and effort as well as ensure all your boxes are being ticked for your dream trip. You might be surprised to discover a destination or a cruise you hadn’t previously considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, booking through an agent like Barrhead Travel offers you guaranteed financial protection, providing you with peace of mind.

Barrhead travel

Booking an all-inclusive holiday not only is a great way to budget in advance but it can significantly reduce the cost of your trip with many all-inclusive packages offering incredible value-for-money.

A major draw for all-inclusive resorts is the assurance that everything is taken care of so you can focus on relaxing and unwinding on your break.

If you're unsure where to go for your next holiday, why not consider exploring lesser-known holiday spots. Even the most sought-after European destinations such as Spain, Portugal, and Greece have alternative off-the-beaten-path locations that can provide greater availability and lower prices. Think smaller Greek islands or towns just outside the major resort destinations in mainland Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By supporting local tourism, you can also contribute to the growth of the region's economy and experience something new and exciting.

Waiting to book activities and trips may seem like the easier option but it’s not something you should leave to last minute. By booking in advance, you could not only avoid queuing but also you’ll often save money. A lot of the most popular tourist attractions in major cities – such as Uffizi Galleries in Florence or Alcatraz in San Francisco sell out weeks in advance, so make sure to plan ahead to avoid disappointment.

With the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) being phased out, you can now get the similar free Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) in its place. If you’re a UK citizen this entitles you to a range of medical treatment in the country you’re in. While this doesn’t remove the need for travel insurance, if you do end up needing medical assistance, this could really save you money in Europe.

Now’s the time to double check the expiry of your passport as well to make sure it’s valid for long enough to meet the rules of your destination. Last-minute appointments with the passport office can be costly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel insurance can often be forgotten or left to the last minute, but it’s one of the most essential purchases any holidaymaker should make. It can cover unexpected and unwanted costs – from illness or accidents abroad to changes in circumstances before you travel. Doing your research before purchasing a policy that covers you and your family’s needs could ultimately save you money in the long run.

Keep up to date on any travelling restrictions and regulations. Some countries require you to complete immigration, visas and health forms before travelling. This is something our friendly travel experts at Barrhead Travel can help with.

Jacqueline Dobson, Barrhead Travel President said; “Summer is within sight and, while holidays are a top priority in the calendar, so is getting the best value for money. Using an agent is one of the best ways to make sure your budget is going as far as it can as our experts can usually suggest options you might not even have thought of.”

“Planning ahead and getting organised before you go is also really important – our agents can help their customers identify what steps they need to take before travelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those still looking to get away, there are still plenty of last-minute deals to take advantage of – particularly for those flexible on duration and destination.”