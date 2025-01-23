UK’s friendliest car dealerships are in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• NI has warmest welcome for car shoppers, says survey • Other UK regions lag behind in friendliness stakes

A new survey has revealed that car shoppers in Northern Ireland receive the friendliest reception at showrooms, when compared with other parts of the UK.

When asked what stood out to them about visits to car dealerships, almost a quarter (22 per cent) of Northern Irish respondents highlighted the warm welcome they received.

This was in stark contrast to the UK as a whole, where only 11 per cent of respondents said the same. In Yorkshire, the figure dropped to just 4 per cent.

Matthew Drury, Director and co-owner of Saturn Visual Solutions.

There was no preferred car dealership brand for Northern Irish consumers, however. A large contingent – almost three quarters (72 per cent) of people revealed themselves to be dealership neutral.

The research, which was commissioned by digital signage consultancy, Saturn Visual Solutions, and carried out by market research company, OnePoll, asked 2000 UK-based, adult full-time and part-time workers about their experiences of car shopping.

Its findings come against a backdrop of waning private consumer demand for new cars across the UK. Earlier this month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) published figures showing that registrations by private buyers fell by -8.7% in 2024.

Matthew Drury, Director and co-owner of Saturn Visual Solutions said: “It’s a big positive that car shoppers in Northern Ireland are being made to feel at ease. This will no doubt help to encourage repeat custom. However, we were shocked that the vast majority of people in Northern Ireland couldn’t name a dealership or car showroom that they preferred.

A friendly welcome for car shoppers in Northern Ireland

“The automotive industry is having a tough time at the moment. Demand from private car buyers has weakened, particularly in the EV market. The rising cost of living means that car purchases represent a significant investment. As such, the industry can’t ignore things like delivering a positive, memorable customer experience which enthuses car buyers.”

On a national basis, the research found that women are much less likely to enjoy the process of car shopping, with 93 per cent of female respondents indicating that they didn’t like learning about different types of car technology. Almost all females (95%) felt they were given too much information by car dealership sales staff.

The research also looked at the experiences of people in different age groups and found that middle-aged people (35-54 yrs) are the most likely to think car shopping is ‘boring’ (27%), the least likely to enjoy learning about car technology (11%), and the most likely to be dealership neutral (74%).

Younger people (18-34 yrs) are the most likely to likely to enjoy learning about different cars (29%), but the most likely to feel overloaded with information (16%). They are the most likely to feel self-conscious if they don’t understand terminology used by salespeople (23%).

Matthew added: “The experience of going car shopping at a dealership or showroom has hardly changed in the last 50 years. So, there’s certainly room for them to work harder at differentiating themselves by delivering a better customer experience.

“Our research shows that everyone has different preferences when it comes to car buying. Younger people tend to want more information, middle-aged people tend to want less. The more digital natives that join the UK’s car owners/buyers, the more out of date the current process of car buying at a showroom/dealership is going to feel very soon.”

Saturn Visual Solutions is a digital signage consultancy and works with automotive retail businesses to help them make their on-site shopping experience more engaging and positive to increase profitability.