Ursula Meighan Chairperson of The Workers Party Women’s Committee has slammed Donald Trump for claiming that Domestic Abuse is not a crime.
Ms Meighan added that men like Trump believe they have the right to abuse women sexually, physically, emotionally and verbally. She said violence against women and girls is increasing and has resulted in the deaths of women in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Young and old men alike seem to idolise these types of abusers and seek to emulate them.
Right wing activists have carried photographs of Trump and McGregor at rallies claiming to protect women and children and clearly don’t care that both are adjudicated rapists. The Workers Party have held a number of events highlighting violence against women and girls and the experiences of women locally, nationally and internationally are the same, the struggle against governments failures to implement policies that protect a woman’s right to live free from violence is undermined when heads of states make such outrageous pronouncements. Women’s Rights are Human Rights.