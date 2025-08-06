UUP calls for better speech and language therapy provision

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called for better funding of speech and language therapy provision in the constituency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael said the UUP in East Londonderry was calling on the Stormont Executive to provide adequate and equitable resources and financial backing for speech and language therapy.

Mr Carmichael added: “The issue of speech and language therapy impacts heavily on many people across our land. You need only visit any of our special schools and Special Educational Needs adult centres in the constituency to know that such therapy can have a good impact on children who receive it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists reckons that Northern Ireland as a whole has tens of thousands of preschool children who have speech, language and communication needs. Indeed, many of those children will have problems that persist into later life and require specialist help.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“This is a significant disability, and it may contribute to other social problems, including the cycle of social exclusion, alienation and offending. That is why the problem should be considered in the round and the funding of services should be examined in the proper context, which includes consideration of how much it costs society in Northern Ireland not to act on this issue.

“It is probably short-sighted to consider the provision of an adequate response to speech, language and communication needs as simply being another item in the health or education budgets.

“There is an uneven level of care throughout the Province, and that issue must be addressed. The phrase ‘postcode lottery’ has been used again and again, and it is also relevant to this argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been sub-regional differences in waiting times for referral, the availability of sufficient therapy posts, the procedures for assessing referrals, the provision of assistants to help the specialists and differing care packages.

“A rational and even approach is needed across Northern Ireland, and especially in our East Londonderry constituency, to address shortfalls in different geographical regions and areas of provision.

“What worries us in the UUP Association most is that, currently, there are very few speech and language therapy services for children and adolescents with mental-health problems and for young offenders, and there is only limited provision for patients suffering from brain injuries, cancer, voice conditions, and strokes, and for secondary-school children and children with Asperger’s syndrome.