UUP calls on Stormont Education Minister to ensure every school in East Londonderry has a breakfast scheme for pupils

Mr Robert Carmichael, the Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman for East Londonderry, has said parents and schools should co-operate throughout the constituency to ensure children had a nourishing breakfast at the start of each day and has called on the Stormont Education Minister to ensure there is sufficient funding to ensure that every school in East Londonderry has a breakfast scheme for pupils.

Mr Carmichael said: “The World Health Organisation (WHO) found, in a past study of the eating habits, there is a direct link between student performance and having a healthy breakfast.

“In Great Britain, significantly fewer school children eat breakfast before school than in most developed countries, yet nutritionists tell us that breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” explained Mr Carmichael.

“Though the WHO survey did not extend to Northern Ireland, I believe our children’s diet here would be fairly similar to that of Scotland with a similarly high level of junk food,” added Mr Carmichael.

East Londonderry UUP Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“It is interesting that in Scotland, which has a high level of academic success in Britain, also has the highest rate of eating breakfast. There the percentage of boys and girls eating breakfasts was well above the national average. The Netherlands had the highest rate, but Britain fell behind Lithuania, Russia and Latvia, which have a far lower per capita income,” added Mr Carmichael.

“Research has found that eating breakfast has an effect on children's energy levels and ability to study. Ironically, there is also concern over a deterioration in the quality of diet and a rise in obesity, often said to be caused by snacking on unsuitable food.

“The United States, which has an even higher rate of childhood obesity than the United Kingdom, was among the bottom two to five countries for eating breakfast at each age stage.

“I believe that parents and schools should combine forces to ensure that children receive a hearty breakfast before they begin the day’s work.

“But given the current cost of living crisis, many households will need the Education Minister to earmark specific Stormont funding for school breakfast schemes. This is what we in the East Londonderry UUP are calling to be implemented in this constituency.