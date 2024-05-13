Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s biggest food and agri event, the Balmoral Show, returns with week with a new jewel in the crown - the mini Land Rover off-road driving course for children.

The four-day show, running from 15-18 May at the Eikon Exhibition Centre outside Lisburn, will also welcome the long awaited return of poultry exhibitors - with avian flu restrictions now lifted - and a top level sheep dog demonstration.Operations Manager Rhonda Geary hopes visitor numbers will once again be over 100,000 for the four day event.

"I would say the number one new feature this year would be the mini-Land Rover off-road driving course for the children," she told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The other big new features this year are the sheepdog trials display and the return of poultry for the first time since 2019, with almost 500 birds."It is our 155th Balmoral Show and we're all set for four good days, we hope.

Poultry are returning to the Balmoral Show in 2024 for this first time since 2019.

"The entries have been fantastic this year with almost 4000 head of livestock over the four days.

"The entries in most sections have gone up this year with the horses and sheep, and we have almost 200 more sheep, which is fantastic."

The 55 acre site showcases the very best of Northern Ireland food, agriculture and rural produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is possible to see it all in one day but you would really need to make a full day of it."

The mini-Land Rover off road course for children will be a jewel in the crown of the 2024 Balmoral Show in Lisburn this year.

"We have everything from flower arranging, sheep shearing, the new children's area with the mini Land Rover off road driving course, the kids farm and climbing wall and and then the poultry and rabbits.

The show features a new Sustainability Village this year in the annex building which will provide myriad advice on how to reduce household waste and be more energy efficient.

The Northern Ireland School of Falconry returns this year, as does the jaw-dropping Bolddog Lings motorcycle display team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horticultural area includes many trade stands, garden garden features, cookery demonstrations and planting demonstrations for fruit and veg.

James McGee from Ballybofey in Donegal will be putting on a display of top class sheepdog skills at the 2024 Balmoral Show. Photo: Joe Keogh

There is the usual full programme of livestock competitions, showjumping classes and sheep shearing.

But this year will also display what happens after the shearing, with the Six Nations wool handling competition, showing how the wool is handled, prepared and rolled up to be taken away for processing.

The very popular NI Food and Drink drink pavilion, returns with over 100 producers of local artisan foods and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Eikon Shopping Village features, as usual, beautiful local crafts, jewellery and clothes.

"I suppose it's an almost 55 acre site for entertainment and education," Rhonda added.

"I would anticipate that if Friday and Saturday were as good as last week - or at least dry - that we will have a bumper weekend."