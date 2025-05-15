For tens of thousands of attendees, the Balmoral Show is a place to relax. For others, a place of business.

But for some it is an annual test of strength and skill.

Among the attractions is a sheep-shearing barn, and each year Jack Robinson – a champion sheep shearer, aged 34, from Claudy – is among those facing off there against rivals.

He was competing yesterday in the Northern Irish national contest, and explained they are judged not just on the speed of shearing, but also on “cleanliness of the sheep”, meaning any wool remnants left on the animal afterwards and any cuts to their skin.

The sheep are often none too keen to co-operate. It looks hard.

“It is very physically demanding. You need to be fit – and young – to do it," he said.

Do you need to train in the gym?

“The professionals do. If you put in a wee bit of training it helps when you're in the big finals, just to get you over the line.

“I've been shearing now for roughly 17 years. I started off shearing my own sheep at home, and then I did the junior competition at Balmoral at the King's Hall, and I won it.

“After that I got the bug and have just been doing competition shearing ever since.”

It's not just sporting glory he's after though.

“It's like the shop window for my job.

“If I come here and win the Balmoral, there's farmers out there watching and they'll say 'he's a clean and quality shearer, I'll get him to shear my sheep'. So then you get work out of it as well.”

Elsewhere in the sprawling Maze site, one man was conducting academic research.

Ben Cairns, 28 and from Lurgan, is doing a PhD in clinical psychology, with a focus on farmers' mental health.

A student at Queen's University Belfast, he has a little booth in the Eikon Centre where he was asking volunteers to rank various worries on a kind of grid: environmental/animal activists, high debt, isolation, climate change, and more.

Formerly a biologist researching rare diseases at Great Ormond Street Childrens' Hospital, he said there is no existing peer-reviewed work on Northern Irish farmers' mental wellbeing.

“Help-seeking remains low among farmers,” he said, partly because of “masculinity and stoicism”.

“I'm hoping long-term we can identify the common factors among farmers – the things that are really impacting their mental health the most.”

He said “economic factors” seem to be the principal problems, and a sense of “farmers not really having control” – plus things like “working with their families” and facing the risk of getting hurt at work.

For others, the show is a chance to evangelise.

Clem Gilbert from Magheragall Methodist Church outside Lisburn is among them.

The 72-year-old from Glenavy was manning a church stand and told the News Letter he was there to “be a witness” for his church.

He said that visitors “love to come and open up and share about their problems and we as a church just feel we can give them some information and literature of how God can help them in their lives”.

He has been coming since 2015, and said the reaction over the years has been “absolutely wonderful”.

“We just have been so encouraged to hear of the lovely stories of just what the Lord is doing in their lives,” he said.

Fellow Methodist Bob Loade, 68, and originally from Herefordshire – now living in Larne – was with the cross-denominational outfit Divine Healing Ministries.

The Methodist Church is collecting “prayer requests” at the moment, he said.

“If someone puts a prayer request in, our team prays for them for 30 days,” he said, adding he is on the lookout for volunteers to be part of the team.

He is a first-timer at Balmoral, and said the show is “phenomenal”: “I've lived here since 1977 – I can't believe I didn't used to bring the kids here,” he said.

One of the more high-pressure jobs of the show belongs to Matthew Lucas, 54, and from Staffordshire.

He leads the ‘Dancing Diggers’ – an eight-strong team of JCBs which perform synchronised shows during the day, including tilting the machines’ wheels off the ground to create an archway.

He said the trick dates back to 1962 when the firm’s boss first did it, then parked his Cadillac underneath as a show of confidence in the strength of the hydraulics.