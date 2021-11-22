Breaking: firefighters are dealing with a major blaze at a former poultry farm in Co Antrim
Residents in the Ballymena Road area of Ballymoney, Co Antrim are being advised to remain indoors and to close their windows while firefighters deal with a major blaze at a former poultry production premises.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 6:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:23 pm
A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue reported firefighters in attendance shortly before 6.30pm on Monday.
In a Twitter message, the NIFRS spokesperson said: “NIFRS are currently attending an incident at Fleming Poultry, Ballymena Road, Ballymoney.
“We would ask that residents in the area including the Garryduff Road to stay indoors and close all windows.”
The tweet added: “We are utilising resources from a number of areas to deal with the incident.”
At least 12 fire appliances are reported to be operating at the incident.
There are no further details at present.