Bygone Days: High hopes as a brand new creamery opens at Florence Court (1888)
It was noted that a discussion which had was initiated by a few local gentlemen immediately after the visit of the Reverend Canon Bagot to Enniskillen some months previously, with the result that a limited liability company had been formed, with the Earl of Enniskillen as chairman, the Reverend Dr Bailey, rector of Florence Court, vice chairman, and Mr Henry Lyons, secretary, with the following gentlemen as directors: Alex Ellis, Alex Wilson, William Walmsley, William John Brown, and William Lockhart.
Over 400 shares had been taken up, Lord Enniskillen having taken fifty shares. A plot of ground was obtained for the creamery in “a most suitable spot”, near the Florence Court crossroads, in the townland of Drumlaghey, Mr Robert Evans having kindly giving the ground.
Mr Mahood, who had had a great experience of creameries, was appointed as the manager, and a dairy maid who had been in Cootehill Dairy in Co Cavan had also been employed.
A very substantial house had been built for the creamery, which had been “fitted up with the proper appliances, and everything was in proper order for the opening day”.
The opening itself naturally attained much interest among the promoters of the scheme, who were present, and in addition, there was in attendance the Countess of Enniskillen and her two sons, Colonel the Honourable Henry Arthur Cole, the Reverend Dr Bailey, Edward Smyth, JP, agent to the Earl of Enniskillen, and the Misses Smyth; and a large crowd of local country people.
The News Letter's correspondent wrote of the occasion: “The time having arrived for operations, twelve quarts of cream from Mr Lyons' dairy were put into a four-gallon Holstein churn, and, on the invitation of Mr Henry Lyons, the Countess of Enniskillen graciously came forward to open the dairy by turning the churn, which her ladyship heartily did for a few minutes, and the churner then replaced her ladyship.”
They continued: “The temperature of the cream was found to be rather low - 54 degrees - and it was raised to 58, but it was scarcely sufficiently heated, for it took twenty five minutes to churn instead of fifteen, as expected.
“There were, however, so many people present, and otherwise a little excitement, that some allowance must be made for all things not being systematically arranged, as they are just now, when things are in perfect working order.
“When the churn was opened for inspection it was almost a solid mass of butter, it was then weighed on the scales, and found to weigh nine pounds, and this was considered a small yield, as on an average every quart of' milk should yield under proper conditions one and a half pounds of butter.
“The butter was then transferred to a rolling machine, and the milk pressed out of it, when three ounces of salt were added to the nine pounds, just enough to make the butter palatable; and it mixed with the butter in the roller.”
The correspondent added: “The butter was very sweet to the taste, beautiful and rich in appearance, and of splendid quality. Being weighed in pounds, it was quickly disposed of on the spot, Lady Enniskillen taking one pound, Dr Bailey taking one, Mr Edward Smyth taking one, and Mr Trimble five pounds, one pound being sent to the Earl of Enniskillen in London. The price was 1s per pound.”
The Reverend Dr Bailey then proposed a vote of thanks to the Countess of Enniskillen for her kindness in coming to open their creamery.
He said: “If we all stick together then we will improve the price of butter throughout the whole district, and there is no district better suited for it. We have all seen the process which has produced such beautiful butter.
“The top price at the market in Enniskillen for butter was l0s per lb last week, but today we will sell it at 1s, and we will not be satisfied with even 2d per lb higher than Enniskillen in the future.
“We only require to open up a trade with Lorn don, where 1s 6d and 2s per lb is being paid, and I will bid for some of the custom that is going to my old parish of Clogher, and try to get some of it for Florence Court.”
He added “But we must stick together. Up to the present, I am happy to say, there has been perfect harmony and union among us. It has been a pleasure for me to take the vice chair, and I hope we will soon have Lord Enniskillen back, and have the benefit of his experience and, patronage.”
