Call for a campaign to overturn Labour's new inheritance tax for farmers amid fears of 'catastrophe'

​An MP has said he anticipates a “massive campaign” to overturn the imposition of inheritance tax upon farmers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Elliott made the comments to the News Letter last night as both he and DUP peer Lord Morrow spoke out against the controversial move, which was set out in the Labour government’s budget on Wednesday, leading to an outpouring of dismay from farmers.

Lord Morrow said the situation facing farmers as a result is “dire”, and wondered whether “ignorance” about agriculture within the Labour Party was a factor in the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the autumn budget this week, the government said that a 20% tax will be applied from April 2026 on farms which are worth over £1m when the owner dies and the farm is transferred to their children.

From 2026, farms will have to pay 20% tax on farms being passed from one generation to the next

At the moment, there is no tax to pay on such a transaction.

In other words, if a farm is judged to be worth £1.5m, then they will have to pay a tax of 20% on the sum of £500,000.

The government has been keen to stress that the normal rate of inheritance tax is 40%, not 20%, and that farmers will have up to 10 years to settle the tax debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But widespread fears have been voiced that, because farmers’ wealth is tied up in their physical farms, the only way to get enough cash to pay off the tax is to sell bits of those farms, breaking them up.

Tom Elliott being inducted into the House of Lords

Mr Elliott, a UUP peer and a beef farmer, told the News Letter: "There's a real concern out there because the NIO, or rather the Treasury, have indicated it won't affect too many people.

"That's not right. Because the average size of a family farm has increased significantly over the last number of years.

"What may have been a 30 or 35-acre farm of an average is probably up near an average of 100 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just think there's going to be a widespread campaign against this. There's a two-year lead-in to it, and I'd be surprised if there's not a massive campaign – and I'd encourage a campaign between now and then to try and get at least some of the basis of a change: maybe that the threshold will increase from £1m up to something like £3m.

Lord Morrow

"They [farmers] are extremely frustrated. One of the reasons is that farms have been in the family for generations and all of a sudden that's under threat for the next generation.

"It's difficult enough to encourage young people into the farming sector, simply because it's cash-poor and young people now like to have a bit of spare cash.

"If they were to faced with a £100,000 or £200,000 bill just to take over the farm initially, they're probably not going to be interest."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Morrow, the DUP peer and long-standing chairman of the party, spent 30 years or so as an estate agent in the Dungannon area, dealing in large part with farm sales.

He told the News Letter: “I think it has the potential to have be a devastating blow on the farming and agricultural industry.

"The Secretary of State was quoted as saying it wouldn't, I think, affect many farmers in Northern Ireland.

"Well, I wonder what knowledge he has of farming community.

"The first thing I'd like to ask him is: does he know the value of an acre of land? And does he know what the average acrage of a farm holding here in Northern Ireland is?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If he puts those two together, he's going to get quite a startling figure. Because my figures on those two are that the average farm holding in Northern Ireland is about 101 acres.

"And the average now that's accepted as the valuation for an acre of land is just in excess of £13,000.

"So if you multiply those two you're going to arrive at somewhere between £1.3m, £1.4m.

"I know of land that has been sold at £15,000, £17,000 and £20,000 - and some in excess of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So if that's the valuation of an acre of land, I fail to understand how the Secretary of State gets to the figure he's arrived at – and I think it's not going to be good for our agricultural industry.

"I do feel the government we have now is more an urban-orientated government rather than a rural-orientated government, and the government has to look at this again.

"If we didn't have the agricultural industry, I don't know where we'd be.

"In England, you've a lot of what you'd call tenant farming. But here farms are handed down through generations from grandfather to father to son, and it keeps coming down through the family generations…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think they're overdoing it and over-egging it when they say it is dire. It could turn out to be a catastrophic blow that agriculture will have difficulty in recovering from."

He suggested “ignorance of the farming industry” by an urban-centred Labour Party could have been a factor.

Alex Easton, independent unionist MP for North Down, said: “This decision represents a severe blow to the livelihoods of hardworking farmers who have dedicated their entire lives to sustaining our food supply, protecting the countryside, and underpinning the rural economy.

"It is deeply concerning that their unyielding commitment and sacrifices are being met with policies that could threaten the very existence of family farms and the traditional way of life they sustain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The implications of this cap extend far beyond financial numbers. Generational farmers, who have put their blood, sweat, and tears into building their legacies, now face an uncertain future.