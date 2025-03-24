Case of bird flu found in single sheep

​A case of bird flu in sheep has been confirmed for the first time on a farm where the disease had been found in poultry, the UK chief vet has said. File pic.

​A case of bird flu in sheep has been confirmed for the first time on a farm where the disease had been found in poultry, the UK chief vet has said.

The case in a single sheep was identified with repeat positive milk testing following routine surveillance of livestock on a premises in Yorkshire where avian influenza H5N1 had been confirmed in captive birds.

It was found in monitoring of livestock on infected farms in the wake of the outbreak of the disease in dairy cows in the US.

The infected sheep was humanely culled and no further infection was detected in the remaining flock, the government said.

It is the first time the virus has been reported in a sheep, but officials said it was not the first time bird flu had been found in livestock in other countries, and there was no increased risk to the UK's farm animal population.