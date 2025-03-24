Case of bird flu found in single sheep

By Emily Beament PA
Published 24th Mar 2025, 21:03 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 21:16 BST
​A case of bird flu in sheep has been confirmed for the first time on a farm where the disease had been found in poultry, the UK chief vet has said. File pic.placeholder image
​A case of bird flu in sheep has been confirmed for the first time on a farm where the disease had been found in poultry, the UK chief vet has said. File pic.
​A case of bird flu in sheep has been confirmed for the first time on a farm where the disease had been found in poultry, the UK chief vet has said.

The case in a single sheep was identified with repeat positive milk testing following routine surveillance of livestock on a premises in Yorkshire where avian influenza H5N1 had been confirmed in captive birds.

It was found in monitoring of livestock on infected farms in the wake of the outbreak of the disease in dairy cows in the US.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The infected sheep was humanely culled and no further infection was detected in the remaining flock, the government said.

It is the first time the virus has been reported in a sheep, but officials said it was not the first time bird flu had been found in livestock in other countries, and there was no increased risk to the UK's farm animal population.

But they called on all farmers and livestock keepers to be vigilant and practise good biosecurity measures to protect their animals and prevent further spread if there is an outbreak.

Related topics:Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice