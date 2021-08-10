Barn owl (c) Andy Rouse

With numbers having declined alarmingly due to loss of suitable hunting and foraging habitat, Ulster Wildlife is urging farmers to take action to safeguard the farmland bird’s future, as fewer than 30 breeding pairs are now estimated to be left.

Katy Bell, Senior Conservation Officer at the charity, explains: “This has been a challenging year for our threatened barn owls. The cold spring snap followed by the heatwave and heavy downpours is a killer combination for the birds as they are not adapted for unpredictable weather, which makes breeding and survival much more difficult. Sadly, these conditions may become more frequent given the effects of climate change, as highlighted in this week’s IPCC report.

“Barn owls need our help now, more than ever if we want to ensure their long-term future, and farmers and landowners, as custodians of our countryside, play a key role in helping them thrive. By working together, we can help protect precious nest sites, monitor these beautiful birds, and provide help and advice on owl-friendly farming.”

The five barn owl chicks born near Crumlin; the largest brood ever recorded here, all thanks to the efforts of a passionate volunteer who offered them additional food through the harsh winter. Picture: Ciaran Walsh

David Sandford, a farmer from Co Down and previous chairman of the Nature-Friendly Farming Network NI, who has been welcoming barn owls for a number of years, said, “Any farmer who is privileged enough to have barn owls on their farm will marvel as to how they hunt in the late evenings, flying totally silently along the field edges listening for rodents. They can also be proud of the biodiversity on their farm that supports this sadly now rare iconic species. Barn owls love many of the farm habitats such as 6m rough grass margins, that are financially supported by DAERA under the Environmental Farming Scheme.”

As well as loss of habitat, barn owls have also lost their nesting places, with only several known active nest sites in Northern Ireland, according to the charity. Traditionally barn owls nest in barns, old buildings and cavities in mature trees, but with the removal of trees and the construction of new modern buildings, such sites are now lacking in the countryside. Ulster Wildlife and its dedicated volunteers can assist farmers by providing and erecting man-made nest boxes if there is suitable habitat and noted sightings of the bird.

Barn owls are legally protected and can be sensitive to disturbance, so if you find a nest site, leave it alone and get in touch with Ulster Wildlife. Tell-tale signs to look for include distinctive whitewash droppings, feathers and regurgitated pellets of bones and fur. Any information provided is strictly confidential.

For further information about how you can help barn owls, contact Katy Bell at Ulster Wildlife on 07816 065 736 or email [email protected].

Barn owl. Picture: Jon Hawkins/Surrey Hills Photography