​The Northern Ireland government is proposing to curtail the use of chemical fertiliser in an attempt to rehabilitate Lough Neagh.

​The 37-point action plan into how to curb the blue-green algae blooms which have troubled the lough in recent years has just been released – and that is one of the key points on it.

The plan has been in limbo for the last several weeks, with Alliance farming and environment minister Andrew Muir attempting to get all 11 other ministers in the four-party Executive to back the plan.

The blooms are poisonous to animals and people, and suck oxygen out of the water, potentially killing fish and other animals.

The catchment area of Lough Neagh; it is not yet known how far any curbs on fertiliser use would stretch - whether they would be local to Lough Neagh, cover the catchment area, or cover the whole of NI

They are fuelled by things like farm runoff, sewage, and climate change.

Here are some of the measures planned:

“Consult on restricting the use of chemical fertilisers containing phosphorus on grassland, guided by science and evidence… reduce phosphorus loading to land and improve farm efficiency”;

"Introduce a Fertiliser Database to record fertiliser movements along the supply chain in NI from merchants/suppliers to farmers”;

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 17/7/2024: Algae in a bay on the shore of Lough Neagh at Loughview Road, Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

"Provision of training in compliance and environmental performance to slurry spreading contractors, to reduce risk of runoff to watercourses”;

"Scope the development of a simple information system for slurry spreading to provide a warning when heavy rainfall is forecast and conditions are unsuitable for slurry spreading and consulting upon mandating adherence to this advice”;

"Develop a Lough Neagh science platform incorporating an online portal providing up to near real time water quality and safety monitoring and integrated ecosystem monitoring data”;

"Engage and fully consult with stakeholders regarding a new regulatory framework for the processing of slurry to reduce land spreading of excess phosphorus, resulting in renewable energy production and recycling/reuse of organic nutrients";

And “scope and report on the most effective domestic wastewater treatment systems with the potential to expand to a septic tank replacement scheme to improve water quality”.

The UFU has said that “the proposal to limit chemical fertiliser containing phosphorus will have to go through full public consultation and the UFU will engage in this process”.

In a statement accompanying the news, the minister said: “The publication of the full Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be a significant step towards improving water quality, reducing blue-green algae and ensuring we can rehabilitate the lough to a healthy status, enjoyed by generations to come.

“The Action Plan is not a wish list – it is a detailed, science-led, proportionate and ambitious set of actions that will make a tangible difference to our waterways.

"I must be clear however, that there are no quick fixes, it will take many years, if not decades to see substantial recovery, such is the depth and complexity of the problem.”

He added that for the plan to succeed it will “require significant investment”.