May Bank Holiday 2022 weather: This is what the weather will be in Northern Ireland

And you should only expect the best, according to the Met Office.

Forecaster Richard Miles said that the weather over the Bank Holiday will be “mainly dry and sunny”.

“Any mist patches will clear across the weekend,” he said.

“Also across the weekend we are looking at temperatures of mid to late teens in Northern Ireland.

“It will be 15-17 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, 15-18 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday.

“It will be a very good weekend.”

However Mr Miles cautioned that there will be some rain on Saturday 30 April.

“Rain is coming in from the north west across the whole of the UK on Saturday night,” he said.

“It will only be a light shower and will pass.

“It will be chilly overnight at the weekend, especially in rural areas.

“You could see a frost, especially on Friday into Saturday night,” he added.

Mr Miles added that temperatures are “above average for this time of the year in Northern Ireland”.

“We are a few degrees above the average in Northern Ireland - the average in NI for April is 11.9 degrees and it is 14/15 degrees celsius now.”