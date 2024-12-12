The Ulster farming community were given a welcome lift today when the Duke of Edinburgh paid a surprise visit to the Winter Fair in Lisburn.

During a series of engagements on his one day trip, he dropped into the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, became Patron for the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society in 2008 and, although he has been to the Balmoral Show on several occasions, this was his first visit to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

With over 200 trade stands and 216 cattle entries it’s a festive highlight for many families as exceptional dairy cattle compete for the coveted Supreme Interbreed Championship title. Organisers said his visit is fitting finale to the Society’s 170th anniversary.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Royal Ulster Winter Fair in partnership with Danske Bank.

His visit took the farming community by surprise - and the unanimous view of those who spoke to the News Letter was that it was a very timely and welcome one – given controversial plans by the new UK government to enforce strict new inheritance tax rules on farmers while phasing out EU-era subsibidies for land.

As he swept in through the main entrance, he was welcomed by local dignitaries, and guided by his significant entourage as he walked through the main venue, stopping and talking to stand operators as he went.

Carolyn Heron, a sales representative with Glenfield Renewables, was taken aback.

"We had no idea he was going to stop with us," she said. "But we know the royals are into renewable energy - so it was lovely to see him

Carolyn Heron and Geoff McKane of Glenfield Renewables met the duke yesterday.

"I just hoped that he didn't ask me anything that I couldn't answer. But he didn't - he was very pleasant indeed."

Carolyn saw her opportunity and also asked if he might need solar panels for Buckingham Palace.

"But he just smiled and said 'not at the moment'.

"He was asking if there any grants for farmers to get solar panels - and there aren't in Northern Ireland.

Larry Burke, CEO of AI Services Northern Ireland, was pleased to meet the duke.

"He did seem surprised, so I told him that hopefully he would be able to sort that out; he just smiled and said he was not making any promises."

She added: "It is lovely to see the royal family has an interest in our local economy. And it was great they took the time to come and support us.

"We really need it at the moment, especially the way things have materialised with the new government."

Her colleague Geoff Kane was also impressed with the surprise visit.

The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Royal Ulster Winter Fair in partnership with Danske Bank. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

"It was great to see him here, taking an interest in the local community. I think it gives everybody a boost here today."

Larry Burke, CEO of AI Services Northern Ireland, was also taken aback to meet the duke at his stand.

"I didn't realise there was anybody coming today," he told the News Letter.

"So it was fantastic to see him coming here and supporting the event.

"Because I think this is an absolutely fantastic show - one of the best shows in the UK or Ireland.

"I was unsure what to say because we didn't realise he was coming, but he was very affable and approachable and had a friendly manner."

Mr Burke said the duke observed that for many people today, AI has a very different connotation - Artificial Intelligence.

"But he said he grew up with a very different understanding of AI - as artificial insemination.

"Obviously he has an understanding of animal breeding and genetics which was interesting to see.

"He was just asking how business was going, which is nice to hear.

"Certainly he understood what he was talking about".

Mr Burke noted that the duke's mother - Queen Elizabeth II, was an accomplished horse and dog breeder.

"She had a great understanding of the countryside and country life and everything to do with agriculture.

"It is nice to see that even at those lofty heights they are still well grounded."

Ian Dornan from Ballynahinch said it was quite a surprise to see the duke attend the fair.

"But it was nice to see him coming to the show today," he told the News Letter.

"Usually royalty come to the balmoral show but not the Winter Fair. So it is really good to see someone of that stature here.

"It is good to see that he is still interested in Northern Ireland and what we are doing over here.

"The Royal family is still a big part of everything that is going on in Northern Ireland. We are all part of the UK."

Matthew Clingen, also from Ballynahinch said it was a timely visit.

"It was great to see him here and supporting an industry event like this with everything that farming is going through for people on the ground.

"There is definitely pressure across the board in all areas of farming so it was definitely good to see his support."

Sponsored by Danske Bank since 1986, the Winter Fair enables farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry leaders to network, do business and reflect on another busy year in the weeks before Christmas.

There has been a 40% increase in entries this year and in particular the Showmanship classes (young handlers) have proven to be very popular.

Earlier in the day, the duke also gave a festive boost to Cash for Kids, a children’s gift appeal, when he visited the charity’s Mission Christmas headquarters in Belfast and helped wrap present.

With 1 in 4 children now living in poverty, the charity says it is working round the clock to ensure no child in Northern Ireland wakes up without a gift on Christmas morning.

Cash for Kids NI Regional Manager Lauren Baxter said the prince was "very engaged".

She said: "I think he was shocked by the scale of it and the fact that the numbers we were sharing today were just in Northern Ireland," she said. "We're hoping to help somewhere in the region of 18,000 children this Christmas," she added.