Officers acted proportionately in shooting ‘aggressive’ cow heading towards A4

The office of the ombudsman reviewed two incidents that took place in May this year involving cattle being put down.

Officers acted proportionally in shooting a "highly aggressive" cow as it headed towards a dual carriageway, the Police Ombudsman has said.

The Ombudsman was notified about both incidents in accordance with established procedures for incidents involving the discharge of police firearms.

It concluded that officers involved in both incidents followed their training and acted proportionally.

In the first incident, which took place on the afternoon of May 15 , police received multiple emergency calls reporting that there was a cow loose on the Old Eglish Road near Dungannon.

It was heading towards the A4 dual carriageway and was described as "highly aggressive", the ombudsman said.

Traffic was halted in both directions as armed officers and eight veterinary professionals were deployed.

Despite efforts to subdue the animal, the most senior of the vets who attended decided that euthanasia was the only viable option.

This was because of the cow's volatility and the risk posed to the public, particularly as motorists had started to get out of their vehicles to see what was happening.

Two officers discharged their firearms, using specialist ammunition, near the central reservation of the A4.

Ombudsman investigators reviewed body-worn video, footage from police vehicles, and operational logs.

"While initial footage showed that there was only one visible shot, further clarification confirmed that two simultaneous shots were fired to the animal's vital organs due to the distance, safety constraints and the animal's demeanour," the Ombudsman said.

"The decision to aim for the body rather than the head, which would have been the preferred option, was made to ensure a swift and humane outcome, in line with operational guidance and veterinary advice."

The Police Ombudsman review concluded that PSNI officers had carried out the task to protect the public and ensure the animal did not suffer unnecessarily.

In the second incident, which took place on May 16 at 5.29am , police were alerted by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to an overturned livestock lorry on the M1 eastbound between Junctions 14 and 13.

The driver was reported as walking wounded.

Both lanes were blocked as the scene was attended by ambulances, the roads policing units and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Because of concerns about a potential cattle stampede and the possibility of injured animals requiring humane destruction, armed officers were deployed, and a veterinary professional was called in.

NIFRS began cutting the roof off the overturned two-deck articulated lorry to extract cattle and the vet identified animals with fractures and unclear conditions.

It was decided that if the vet could not use captive bolt euthanasia, as she was unable to reach or get close to the animal, armed officers would be authorised to use firearms.

Captive bolt euthanasia involves using a gun with a steel bolt, powered by compressed air or a blank cartridge, to cause the rapid loss of consciousness by disrupting brain function.

At 9.42am , a specialist firearms PSNI officer put down one animal in the lower deck of the trailer that was identified as suffering unnecessarily and could not be reached.

The vet also euthanised two further injured animals using the captive bolt method.

By 1.18pm all livestock were removed from the trailer and armed officers left the scene four minutes later.

Inquires by Ombudsman investigators found that the lead PSNI officer had consulted with the Department of Agriculture , Environment and Rural Affairs' Humane Slaughter Team and it had been agreed that the correct procedures had been put in place.

The Police Ombudsman's review concluded no issues of police conduct required further investigation.

Their inquires found that both incidents were appropriately notified under automatic procedures and that officers acted in accordance with their training, legal powers, and operational protocols.

They also found that decisions to euthanise the animals were made in consultation with veterinary professionals, and the use of firearms was proportionate, justified, and executed "with care and coordination".

The Police Ombudsman's director of investigations Nikki Davis said: "Our review of both incidents was important to ensure proper scrutiny over the discharge of police firearms for the humane destruction of animals.

"Public confidence depends on transparency in how such distressing incidents are handled.