Protest rally planned against inheritance tax changes for farmers in Northern Ireland

The UFU is set to stage a rally against the recent changes to the tax farmers must pay.

The protest will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre – the site of the Balmoral Show – on Monday, November 18, at 7.30pm.

The union has issued a statement encouraging “all farmers, landowners, and supporters of the agricultural community to stand together in a show of unity at a rally to overturn family farm tax”, adding that “the more voices we bring together, the harder it will be for government officials to ignore our demands”.

This is a reference to the government’s new policy of imposing 20% inheritance tax on farms worth over £1m.

William Irvine, president of the UFU

In other words, if a farm is valued at £1.5m, then £500,000 of that will be subject to the tax.

There has been uproar against the new tax ever since it was announced by the Labour government in the Autumn Budget last week, and the UFU says “the farming lobby across the UK is united in its opposition to this ill-conceived decision”.

There will also be a protest in London by the NFU on Tuesday, November 19.

UFU president William Irvine said: “This is a direct threat to the sustainability of our family farms and the livelihoods of over 24,000 farming families across Northern Ireland.

"This change impacts not only our farm businesses but also the generations who will inherit and care for the land.

"We cannot stand by as these decisions are made without our voices being heard. This rally is about standing together, mobilising, and ensuring our message is clear – we will not accept policies that undermine the hard work, resilience, and heritage of our farming community.

“Join us as we rally to protect our heritage, our livelihoods, and our right to farm. Together, we will show the government that unity is our greatest strength.”

It is also encouraging people to sign an online petition.

The petition reads: “If these tax changes proceed, they will deliver a devastating blow to farming families who are already grappling with decades of tightening margins, record inflation, extreme weather, and soaring production costs. Many are at breaking point and simply cannot bear any additional financial burdens.

"This issue is critical. Not only could it threaten UK food production, but it also risks increasing food prices at a time when many are struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

"For those who cherish our rural landscapes, these tax changes could irreversibly alter our iconic countryside.

"The chancellor claims that the £1m cap will safeguard small family farms, but this is misleading.

"Most viable farms are valued at well over £1m, and while some smallholdings may be unaffected, many hardworking farmers will be directly impacted. It’s important to remember that farmers are often cash-poor, even when their land appears valuable on paper.

"We must unite to challenge this policy. Join us in signing the petition to overturn this tax change and protect the future of our family farms.”