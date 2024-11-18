A banner at the Ulster Farmers' Union rally at the Eikob Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim

Planned changes to inheritance tax on family farms are dealing a devastating blow to the farming community and will shape the future of rural Northern Ireland for generations to come, a rally has been told.

Thousands of farmers and supporters packed the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn on Monday night for an event to protest against the decision announced in last month’s budget.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly addressed the rally, which came ahead of national protests planned for London on Tuesday.

Ms O’Neill, Ms Little-Pengelly, Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald and Agriculture minister Andrew Muir have written a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves urging her to rethink the move to axe full Agricultural Property Relief (APR) on inheritance tax.

People attending at the Ulster Farmers' Union rally at the Eikob Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim

From April 2026, APR will only apply to the first £1 million of the estate, with anything over that value taxed at 20%.

The rally at the Eikon centre on Monday was organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

UFU president William Irvine told the event the change to APR was a “direct threat to our farmers, our families and to the very way of life that sustains us all”.

“Make no mistake the decision we are facing on Agricultural Property Relief is nothing short of devastating,” he said.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill (left) with deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly sit with Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir (third left), at the Ulster Farmers' Union rally at the Eikob Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Co Antrim

“It affects everyone, from the youngest child to the eldest member of our community, and it will shape the future of rural Northern Ireland and it’s not a one-off hit on our business, it will threaten every generation in turn.”

Ms O’Neill told the rally that the approach of the UK government threatened to undermine the future of many family farms and had caused “enormous distress” in the rural community.

“It has the potential to undermine the next generation of farmers and farming families,” she said.

Ms Little-Pengelly said the size of the crowd was “incredible”.

She said: “The thousands and thousands of people who have turned up here tonight sends a very clear message to the Government and that message is: take heed, listen to what you are being told, listen to the farmers of Northern Ireland, and across this United Kingdom, change course.”

Earlier, Northern Ireland’s MPs and peers united in a plea to the Government to rethink the planned changes to inheritance tax for farmers.

In a letter to Chancellor Ms Reeves, DUP MP Carla Lockhart warned it could threaten the generational transfer of farms, disrupt rural communities and undermine the long-term security of the agricultural sector.

The Stormont Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has estimated that around a third of farms in Northern Ireland will be affected.

The letter, which was circulated to the Treasury, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Defra minister Daniel Zeichner, has been countersigned by all sitting Northern Ireland MPs and members of the House of Lords.

Ms Lockhart described a “strong united message on this issue”.

“Agriculture isn’t just a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s economy, it is a fundamental part of local communities and rural life,” she said.

“With more than 26,000 farms, the agri-food sector supports tens of thousands of families across the region, providing vital economic, social and cultural contributions.

“The removal of Agricultural Property Relief will place a substantial and unfair financial burden on family farms, jeopardise their ability to pass on these assets to future generations and risk the sustainability of family-owned farming operations.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government’s commitment to our farmers remains steadfast.

“It’s why we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years, more money than ever for sustainable food production.

“We understand concerns about changes to Agricultural Property Relief but the majority of those claiming relief will not be affected by these changes.

“Around 500 claims each year will be impacted and farm-owning couples can pass on up to £3 million without paying any inheritance tax.