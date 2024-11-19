Seven farmers - young and old - give their views on how the new Labour inheritance tax will hit them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven farmers aged from 19 to 82 have given their verdicts on how the government's new inheritance tax will hurt them and their families.

The News Letter spent much of Monday night’s rally at the Eikon Centre outside Lisburn speaking to grassroots farmers about the new 20% tax, payable on assets of over £1m when they are transferred down a generation.

The mood was sombre, and the recurring theme was that many now fear for the future of enterprises which have been in their family name for hundreds of years.

The reason is that, in order to pay off the taxman, land would have to be sold off – shrinking the size of the farm and undercutting its viabiliy.

Juliet Lyle

Juliet Lyle, a 19-year-old daughter of a dairy and beef farmer, from outside Larne, said: "Our farm has been in the family for 12 generations – I'll be the 13th generation.

"Every generation has added a little bit to the farm. This tax bill will mean when my mum and dad pass away, me and my siblings will have a seven-figure tax bill to pay, which just won't work if we want to keep on running the business.

"We'd have to give up the main production side of the farm which would be just a real shame. I don't think the government realise how much this will impact the food that's going to be on the shelves.

"It would make the everyday running of the farm just that much more difficult. Farmers are already struggling to pass on their farms to their children, because it's not an easy life.

Chris Magill

"It's already tough enough and the government are just not making it any easier at all. They need to realise that without farmers there just won't be food on the supermarket shelves."

Ronnie Murphy, an arable and beef farmer near Downpatrick, 56, said: "Along with my father, we could lose everything: for myself and for the future generations.

"If this is not overturned, we will not be able to sustain the payments for the inheritance tax that's being put upon us.

"We'd have to give up the farm that's been in our family over many generations.

Edward Adamson

"[Politicians need to] rethink and remember that farmers are who put the food on the tables of the people. Every housewife that goes to make a dinner needs a farmer. And if this does not go, it'll bring disaster to our nation and a lot of sadness into homes."

Edward Adamson, a sheep and beef farmer from Kilroot outside Carrickfergus, 74, said: "Our farm will fall above the £1m threshold. We'd been looking into succession planning. Our accountant, the way things had been, the accountant said it was fine to hand over to my son…

"If this comes in, he's going to get lumbered with a big tax bill. As sheep farmers, they always say we're asset rich, cash poor. I heard on the radio on the way here them talking about other businesses getting taxed with inheritance tax.

"But the thing is, other businesses wouldn't have a 2% return on their capital. They'd be looking 10%, 20% more on their capital. We don't get a huge return on our capital.

Claire Acheson

"It's more about a way of life and quality of life than making huge sums of money.

"I don't think that they [the government] just understand. They really ought to think of food security. The world is in turmoil at the minute, and Britain can't be great if it has to depend on other parts of the world for its food."

John Rankin, a "semi-retired" dairy farmer from outside Newtownards, 82 (and a past president of the UFU) told the News Letter "we've been farming in the area for almost 400 years on various different farms," and had been at the current farm for about 130 years.

"We've built it up: my grandfather built it, my father built it, I've built it, and my son's continuing to try and make it an efficient farm.

"In this day and age whenever it's all about the environment, and trying to make sure your farm is not polluting or causing problems for the waterways... if this comes in, it's going to be very retrograde for the environment.

"It would make a major dent. It might very well mean that there'd be difficulty and there'll have to be land sold to pay it off. We'll be scratching our heads and doing what we can as best we can, but the best hope we have is that this is changed.

John Rankin

"We have family farms, in Northern Ireland in particular, and on a lot of those family farms men are working 60, 70 hours a week for a wage that wouldn't be acceptable in a lot of other industries."

William Harkness, a 58-year-old beef-and-sheep farmer from Nutt's Corner, said: "The old saying is: If it wasn't for the farmer what woul you do? You wouldn't get your breakfast, dinner or stew.

"It'll jeopardise the future of every farm.

"Any money that was made was thrown back into farming: you bought a bit of land, you did a bit of draining, you improved your buildings, your livestock.

"They talk about farmers being worth millions. They are worth millions: but they haven't got it in their pockets - it's in the fields."

The end result, he said, will be having to sell land to generate cash.

Claire Acheson from Markethill, a beef and sheep farmer, aged 40, said: "I'm here tonight with my husband and 11-year-old son, and with my father-in-law.

"Our son is very, very interested in farming. He's really keen. And the idea that with each hand-down from each generation the farm is going to be essentially reduced to be able to pay for this tax is really, really worrying for me as a mother.

"We are not going to take this lightly. It's so important for us to make a stand now to let our voices be heard because it essentially is our children that are going to be affected by this.

"It's been a quick decision, a quick, fast way of making some money. But going by the amount of money the government are in debt by, this is realy not going to cover any amount of that.

"By antagonising and annoying so many people to bring in so little money, what is the purpose?"

Chris Magill, a 28-year-old beef and sheep farmer from Hillsborough, said: "It's going to put a huge strain on our family farm – our business and our livelihoods.

"Plain and simple, it means selling a serious, serious amount of ground. As far as I know, you'll get taxed on the sale of the ground, and then what you're left with you have to pay the inheritance tax with. "It's hard enough as it is without this here. You start selling off silly amounts of ground to survive, then what's the point? The farm industry at the minute is struggling so much with getting young people willing to take on the family farm because it's so, so tight.

"Then you've this on top of it. At what stage do people go: what is the point?