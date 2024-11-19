'Should we be more like the French?' Northern Ireland politicians at London protest tell of mood among farmers on the street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People at the farmers’ protest in central London have been asking the question: ‘Should we behave more like the farmers in France?’

That is according to UUP peer and farmer Tom Elliott, who was among those attending the rally in the UK capital against the imposition of inheritance tax on farmers.

Also present were Jim Allister MP of the TUV and a number of DUP figures, whilst the president of the UFU told the News Letter the mood on the streets of London had been one of “quiet determination”.

The protest is a reaction to the Autumn Budget last month, when it was announced that the longstanding exemption from inheritance tax for farms (known as Agricultural Property Relief) was being repealed.

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax rules in the recent budget

Instead, farmers now face paying a 20% tax on all farms valued at over £1m when they transfer the farm to their children.

In other words, if a farm is valued at £1.5m, then £500,000 will be subject to the tax.

(With inheritance tax, if you survive more than seven years after you transfer an asset, it is exempt from the tax.)

This new tax led to a rally of more than 4,000 people in Northern Ireland’s Eikon Centre on Monday night.

DUP representatives in Westminster Hall today

From London, Lord Elliott told the News Letter today: “There was quite a crowd there – it’s quite hard to gauge, maybe 20,000, 40,000 people. It was packed.

"I think the inheritance tax is the issue that has pushed them over the edge. There are a number of frustrations at the moment, including issues around planning aspects and not being able to get new facilities for livestock, and bovine TB in mainland GB.

"I was at the protest for over two hours, and I spoke to quite a number who all had the same feeling: ‘Are we too quiet? Look what they do in France and Belgium and how the farmers protest there, and we don’t do that’.

"I was also trying to caution them that we want the public’s support as well. Sometimes if you go too far with protests you can lose public support, so there’s a balance there.”

Jim Allister at today's London demonstration

There have been recent protests in France which have seen farmers bring their tractors out en masse onto major motorways.

Is there much appetite for that in the UK?

"There certainly was from those I spoke to at that protest,” Lord Elliott replied.

Does he see this escalating?

"I probably do alright, because there is an appetite from people there if the government isn’t going to listen to them,” said Lord Elliott.

Meanwhile Jim Allister said: “Having attended the protest on Monday night at the Maze, I joined a huge number of farmers protesting on the streets of London on Tuesday.

“The outrageous raid on family farms which have been built up through the generations by a government which doesn’t know or care about agriculture must be resisted by all means necessary.

“The greed of inheritance tax will see the dismemberment of family farms to a point where they are no longer viable and then our nation will learn to its cost that the slogan of the movement – no farmers, no food – had a great deal more meaning to it than Labour Party pre-election pledges.”

Meanwhile DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP, who was also at the large protest in Whitehall, said: “In Lisburn and in London, we have witnessed the depth of feeling within the farming community on this issue.

"There is genuine fear that imposing huge tax burdens on family farms during succession could force many out of the industry.

This would have profound consequences for the fabric of our rural communities and for the UK’s ability to produce food.

"In an increasingly volatile and uncertain world, we should be investing in food production here in the UK, not taxing farms out of existence.”

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart added: “The government must not ignore the tens of thousands of people who have voiced their opposition to this inheritance tax grab.

"Farming is the backbone of our economy in Northern Ireland. Instead of creating unaffordable barriers, the government should focus on encouraging new entrants into farming and promoting timely succession planning.

“Labour made pre-election promises to farmers, but those promises have been broken. This policy must be reversed. The government should support British farming, not undermine it.”

William Irvine, UFU president, was present in London too.

"Everyone was of the same agenda,” he told the News Letter.

"They detest this proposed tax. [The mood is] probably quietly determined, that they will not stand for this.”

Will more rallies follow?

"That totally depends on the government’s reaction. If they start to have sensible convrsations with us that’d be a good result.

"If they still bury their head in the sand and ignore us, we have to consider what our next steps are.”

And could we start seeing French-style scenes of protest, with tractors on the streets?